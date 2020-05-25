Santa Clara County offers new expanded tests for COVID-19 in areas with higher case rates – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County released new and expanded COVID-19 tests Monday at six sites across the county, targeting areas that have shown a higher rate of recent coronavirus cases compared to other nearby areas .

The free trial is available to all county residents, whether symptoms are present or not, and essential workers with regular interaction with the public were urged to get tested now and once a month thereafter. Tests can identify the infection before a person feels symptoms or before transmitting it to another person.

"The County is taking testing capacity where it is needed," said Cindy Chavez, Chair of the Board of Supervisors in a prepared statement. "Take this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood – it's fast, free, and you don't need insurance."

Two emerging test sites were opened in Mountain View and San José. The Mountain View is located in the Rengstorff Park pool area at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. and is open Monday, May 25 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Wednesday May 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"We are pleased to work with the county to bring testing to one of our areas of greatest need in Mountain View," said a statement from Mountain View Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga. "We need everyone, including cities, the county, and private health centers and laboratories, to do their part to help us overcome this crisis."

A second pop-up test site will be installed in eastern San José in the La Placita Tropicana Mall parking lot at 1630 Story Road. The test site would be open on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Pop-up sites are for trial testing and are available by appointment only. No insurance or doctor's note is required.

The county also offers driving tests at four existing test sites in San José, Milpitas and Morgan Hill. The test is available seven days a week and appointments are required. People can register in a space at sccfreetest.org or by calling 888-334-1000.

The locations are:

• 1325 East Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95035 (location subject to change)

• 18550 De Paul Dr., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

• 777 E Santa Clara Street, San José, CA 95112

• 1993 McKee Road, San José, CA 95116

With the addition of these six sites, the county says there are now at least 46 sites across the county that offer COVID-19 viral screening. New and expanded test sites, as well as sites operated by other organizations, are mapped on the county website at sccfreetest.org.