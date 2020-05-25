Santa Ana Memorial Park pays tribute to fallen heroes with a driving view of historical moments – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML93a18c5668dab901468ae245f32e279813% %MINIFYHTML93a18c5668dab901468ae245f32e279813%

– A memorial park in Santa Ana is honoring our fallen heroes with a driving experience.

Fairhaven Memorial Park & ​​Mortuary invited the community to stay in their cars or ride a bike through famous life-size places and historical moments throughout their arboretum.

There were also patriotic gifts and free ice cream for the first 300 visitors.

"We thought it was a good opportunity for children to learn more about what this day is, about the sacrifices that people have made for our country, veterans and those who have also served in other capacities," said Eric Deyke, resident from Tustin.

The event was held until 2 p.m. A prerecorded ceremony was posted Monday afternoon on the park's Facebook page.