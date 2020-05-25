Sanjay Dutt remembers Father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt, played an important role in the actor's life. Today, on his death anniversary, the loving son remembered him with some rare images from years past.

%MINIFYHTML4409d0bc30f3f2ee2d45ce3a85f8977414% %MINIFYHTML4409d0bc30f3f2ee2d45ce3a85f8977414%

Along with the monochrome memories, Sanjay Dutt wrote a poignant note for his father and posted it on his social media. The photos range from the childhood moments of Sanjay Dutt to the memories of his family outings. He wrote: “With you by my side, I knew I didn't have to worry about anything. Thanks for always supporting me. I miss you today and every day dad. "

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala, commented on her father's publication saying: "DadaJi is missed by all the pope dukes."

%MINIFYHTML4409d0bc30f3f2ee2d45ce3a85f8977415% %MINIFYHTML4409d0bc30f3f2ee2d45ce3a85f8977415%

Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in the Kannada movie, KGF Chapter 2. He will be seen as the villain, Adheera. In a previous interview, he had said: “As a creative person, I always push myself to do my best, to continue growing as an actor. I am excited to debut in the South Indian film industry. "