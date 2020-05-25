San Mateo County Gets State Funds & # 39; Roomkey & # 39; to Help Homeless People During the Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – Ninety homeless people deemed high risk have been sheltered at a San Mateo County hotel as part of the county's efforts to stop the spread of new coronaviruses among vulnerable populations.

The county project known as Bayfront Station rents a block of rooms in an undisclosed hotel in the county for homeless people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, but who are classified as high risk under the federal guidelines for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county received $ 750,000 in funds from the California Department of Social Services as part of Project Roomkey, a state initiative by Governor Gavin Newsom to provide un-crowded shelter to high-risk homeless people during the pandemic.

"San Mateo County is committed to offering and expanding shelters and housing to our homeless residents who want to," said the County.

Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement. "We are grateful for this state funding to support Project Roomkey's mission and the county's commitment to protect the entire community while we are required to shelter in place."

People located in the rooms are expected to remain as long as the refuge order remains active and security protocols are followed.

such as physical distancing and use of facial covers when necessary.

Occupants receive three meals a day, the same as the county provides for those in its shelter program.

Bayfront Station has a contract with Samaritan House, a non-profit organization that provides low-cost safety net services.

County income residents.

"This critical funding will allow our partnership with Samaritan House and the hotel operator to continue to move forward during this crisis," said Director of the Ken Cole County Human Services Agency.

The county said another portion of the Roomkey Project funds could be used to expand shelter capacity and implement additional protocols at the facilities, as well as to reach those who remain without shelter.