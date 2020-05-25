San Leandro residents react to arrest of woman accused of publishing racist letters in local homes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – A woman identified as Trinh says her brother's Ring video captured a woman wearing a white US beanie. USA And he left a racist handwritten note on his front door on Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLf1430a6037f36eb1b1022b5d10aff88a11% %MINIFYHTMLf1430a6037f36eb1b1022b5d10aff88a11%

Not long afterward, police arrested Nancy Arechiga, 52, of San Leandro, for posting callous messages to minorities.

"Someone can be so upset, wake up one morning and take time, write it by hand, it wasn't even a xerograph, it was handwritten multiple times, posted on various houses and trees, and targeted specifically at Asian-American homes," said Trinh.

According to San Leandro police, notes were found in 5 different homes suggesting that people who are not native to the United States leave the country immediately.

A letter was sent to a tree in the Heron Bay neighborhood. After citing the Constitution, he gives a deadline to leave this country and says "Asians are not allowed."

%MINIFYHTMLf1430a6037f36eb1b1022b5d10aff88a12% %MINIFYHTMLf1430a6037f36eb1b1022b5d10aff88a12%

Another says: "If you are a woman or a man and were born in another country, go back, go back to your land immediately, quickly and urgently."

Trinh said this was her family's first encounter with this type of racism in the neighborhood.

"It is very calm, very diverse, I have always felt safe, I do a lot of my night jogging there," she said. I have never felt threatened at any time in my life. "

San Leandro police said Arechiga was booked into the Santa Rita prison, but due to the state's current bond schedule, she has been cited and released from custody. Trinh says she praises the officers for their fast and hard work, but her family wants justice to be done.

This case is the latest in a series of anti-Asian intimidation and racism since the start of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Seattle police said a white man in his 20s and 30s is suspected of three attacks. Witnesses say he showed up at a Thai restaurant demanding to know if they were Chinese. He is also accused of spitting on another victim.