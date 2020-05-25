Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus renders show much higher camera magnification

Last year's Galaxy Note 10 Plus was truly a beauty, with an incredible display and superlative industrial design. And judging by some high-quality (and completely unofficial) renders of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, it looks like Samsung won't change too much in 2020. The only big difference is a new, bulky camera module on the back of the device. .

These renders come from a notable leak @OnLeaks in collaboration with the manufacturer of phone cases Pigtou. As with all leaked CAD drawing-based renderings, they should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the design they suggest for the Note 20 Plus seems pretty reasonable.

The most obvious feature is the large, almost edge-to-edge screen with curved bezels, slanted sides, and a small perforated center cut for the selfie camera that is almost identical to the 2019 design. The top and bottom edges also look the same. than the Note 10 Plus, with speaker grille, charging port, and space for the signature S Pen stylus.

In terms of size, the Note 20 Plus will be slightly larger than the 10 Plus, with a 6.9-inch display instead of last year's 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and slightly longer but slimmer dimensions, with the same overall width (165mm long, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick, depending on leaks)

However, the most notable change is the camera module on the back of the device, which is much larger than that of the Note Note 2019, according to the renders.

In Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, this module was a fairly thin oval containing three lenses, while the flash module was placed to one side, flush with the case (on the 10 Plus there are two additional partitions that supply phone depth detection capabilities). But the Note 20 renders show a larger, more rectangular module that apparently integrates all of these assorted components, lenses, and gubbins, into a single overhead unit.

This looks extremely similar to the camera system on this year's Galaxy S20 Ultra, which was designed to showcase Samsung's photography skills. The S20 Ultra module contained five lenses with up to 108 megapixels and a 4x optical zoom that delivered robust results of up to 10x with the help of software. There's a lot to be said for that camera system, but check out our full February review for more information.

If the Note 20 and 20 Plus are similar to previous iterations of the series, they will contain Samsung's best, biggest, and brightest smartphone specs. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to expect high-end camera hardware. However, we haven't seen any leaked specs for the 2020 Notes, so we'll have to see what surfaces in the coming months.

Reports suggest Samsung will launch the Note 20 in August, though it's likely to be an online-only event in reaction to the current COVID-19 pandemic.