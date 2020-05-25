Sailor Brinkley Cook talks about body dysmorphia in Candid Post

Sailor Brinkley Cook / Instagram
Sailor Brinkley Cook wants you to love yourself!
At 21 years old Christie BrinkleyThe daughter of can have a perfect life on social networks. But in a new Instagram post, the model is getting real about online perfection and how it's just unrealistic.
"I am so sick and tired of Photoshop. I have been so depressed recently. Crying over my cellulite, letting my body fat ruin my day, getting angry because I am not as skinny as I once was," he shared. "The trend for body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder has been increasing."
Sailor continued, "As I enter myself as a young woman, my body changes and changes every month, the 'control' that I felt I had once overcome has completely shed myself. Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls who look "perfect,quot; … shiny skin without showing a lump, a small waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if someone in an app on my phone should directly correlate with how I feel about my body. "
Through introspection, Sailor has learned to focus more on a healthy lifestyle that includes delicious food, regular workouts, and feeling grateful.
"I am so LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that carries me through life. I am so tired of thinking that anything I understand is something to be ashamed of," she shared. "So, like most 21st century girls would, I'm posting this on Instagram declaring that I have cellulite and a stomach that doesn't always look 'nice' (whatever that means) and I'm 100 % imperfect human. "
She continued, "And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you're out there hating yourself, stop! I appreciate you. Your body is so magical. That's it. Have a good day."
The post quickly went viral with fans and followers of all ages applauding Sailor for her openness and honesty.
In fact, the self-proclaimed "dreamer,quot; shared some of her favorite comments that prove her message resonated with many.
"I needed to hear that. I am talented, loving and have gained weight, listen to me roar," wrote one follower. Another user shared: "Beauty and strength come from within … remember that most of us are decent, loving and unbiased. Ignore the rest and enjoy life."
