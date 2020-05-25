Sailor Brinkley Cook talks about body dysmorphia in Candid Post

Sailor Brinkley Cook wants you to love yourself!

At 21 years old Christie BrinkleyThe daughter of can have a perfect life on social networks. But in a new Instagram post, the model is getting real about online perfection and how it's just unrealistic.

"I am so sick and tired of Photoshop. I have been so depressed recently. Crying over my cellulite, letting my body fat ruin my day, getting angry because I am not as skinny as I once was," he shared. "The trend for body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder has been increasing."

Sailor continued, "As I enter myself as a young woman, my body changes and changes every month, the 'control' that I felt I had once overcome has completely shed myself. Hormones, emotions, growing pains. I go on Instagram and scroll through photos of girls who look "perfect,quot; … shiny skin without showing a lump, a small waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if someone in an app on my phone should directly correlate with how I feel about my body. "