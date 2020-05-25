Sailor Brinkley Cook shares an inspiring message about blemishes and self-love!

Christie Brinkley's 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, went to social media to share a very important message about self-love and body dysmorphia. This is what she had to say!

The life of the model may seem almost perfect when viewed from the outside by her followers, but she wanted to make it very clear that this is not the case!

So Sailor was candid about the unrealistic expectations of online perfection.

‘I am so tired of Photoshop. I've been so depressed with myself lately. Crying all over my cellulite, letting my body fat ruin my day, making me mad, I'm not as skinny as I used to be. Trends in body dysmorphia and overeating disorder have strengthened. As I enter into myself as a woman, my body changes and changes every month, the "control,quot; that I felt I had once overcome has been stripped from me, "she wrote.

He went on to emphasize that: "I go to Instagram and scroll through the photos of girls looking,quot; perfect "… shiny skin with no bumps, tiny waist and thighs that look like chopsticks. And I compare myself, as if someone's appearance in an application on my phone will correlate with how I feel about my body. "

The model has been looking deep inside and after careful reflection, she has managed to resort to a much healthier life that includes delicious food but also physical exercise and being thankful for what she has and what she is!

Sailor, therefore, mentioned how "LUCKY,quot; it is to simply have all her limbs and to have a healthy body in general.

In other words, she emphasized that she is sick and tired or ashamed of her imperfections, that is, all the things that make her be her!

Sailor later told her followers that she has cellulite and that her stomach is not always "nice,quot; (whatever that means) and yet that makes her human!

‘And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you're out there hating yourself, stop! Appreciate yourself. Your body is so magical. That is all. Have a good day, "concluded her positive body post.



