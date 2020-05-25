"Safe Outdoor Activity,quot;: Minn. Boat Sharing Rental Co. sees high demand during pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4884303ffa9b3cbd9cbc5240a0e21cd014% %MINIFYHTML4884303ffa9b3cbd9cbc5240a0e21cd014%

– As summer events and plans are canceled, families turn to activities they can do, such as sailing.

Your Boat Club, a shared boat rental company, experienced a nearly 300% increase in new memberships compared to this time last year. And the company implemented safety policies and new cleaning procedures.

As the days get warmer and longer, sailing is a popular way to pass the time.

"Just great to be out in the sun and you know how to be in the water," said member Kyle Johnson.

COVID-19 crowded the spring and summer plans and families clamored to find a backup plan. He sent sales higher on Your Boat Club.

"We are grateful that sailing is a safe activity, a safe outdoor activity and we were allowed to open up," said Your Boat Club co-owner Luke Kujawa.

The shared boat company operates 250 boats in 21 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, most of them in Minnesota. Owners made safety and sanitation a top priority during the health crisis, including employees wearing masks and disinfecting cans after each use.

“Spray the whole boat, clean everything, all the seats, all the handrails. We come back with an even more concentrated product and spray all the high contact areas: the lugs, the steering wheel, the shift levers, the radio control knobs, ”said Kujawa.

When people arrive, there is a designated place to wait, along with the rules of the marina. And they are limiting traffic on the docks and urging them to distance themselves socially in addition to asking people to bring their own equipment to the boat.

"We have really felt very comfortable about it, just all the communication," said Kyle Johnson.

The Johnsons say they are happy to have an outdoor outing.

"So it's really nice to have something to look forward to doing outside of our home and out of our neighborhood," said mother Sara Johnson.

Sports were canceled for their children, so it is where they will be active in the water.

"I really want to tubing and ski and fish because I can't play baseball," said his son Will Johnson.

His Boat Club says they will maintain security measures for business to continue.

"It is very important from the point of view of our staff and clients to try to keep everyone safe and make sure that we are doing everything possible to stop the spread," said Kujawa.

Memberships in Minnesota are sold out for the summer. Your Boat Club is still available for daily rentals. Click here to view your COVID-19 protocol and more information.