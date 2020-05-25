Ryan Reynolds reads James and The Giant Peach for a good cause

It is safe to say that this Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi Video may be the healthiest thing you see today.
While many of us are still home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and choose to celebrate this long Memorial Day weekend a little more low-key, let Reynolds and Waititi give you or your kids a classic serenade . James and the Giant Peach.
The Roald Dahl Story Company has brought together a group of star-studded Hollywood celebrities to raise money for Partners in Health, a global nonprofit healthcare organization on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
Along with the New Zealand filmmaker and Waititi Academy Award winner, celebrities like Reynolds are reading James and the Giant Peach for children and families who are out of school and isolated at home due to the current health crisis.
In the exclusive clip shared with E! Waititi News and the dead Pool Actor, Reynolds sings like the centipede while Waititi plays the guitar and helps him with angelic voices. Reynolds is also read as the classic character.
Readers may remember the class song as one of the most famous parts of the children's book, where Centipede lists all the things he has eaten in his life, but how he ultimately prefers a tasty giant Peach.
"I've had fresh mud burgers, by the best cooks out there, scrambled eggs and wasp eggs and hornets stewed in tar," says Reynolds. "These foods are rare without comparison, some are out of reach; but there is no doubt you wouldn't. A million dishes each. For a small mite, a small bite of this FANTASTIC PEACH!
And from the looks of the video, we couldn't have imagined anyone but these two to bring this scene to life.
The Roald Dahl Story Company is matching donations of up to $ 1 million.
Until now, Roald Dahl Story Company together with Partners in Health, which started James and the giant peach with taika and friends earlier this month, he has raised more than $ 74,000.
Fans can expect to see other celebrities like Mindy kaling, Billy Porter, Chris Hemsworth, Sarah Paulson, Meryl Streep, Nick Kroll and many more. Viewers can watch full episodes through Roald Dahl's official YouTube channel.
In 1996, Dahl's beloved children's book was adapted into a stop-motion animation and a live-action movie after James' adventure (played by Paul Terry), a young orphan who finds a way out of his boring life when he discovers a huge enchanted peach.
The book was first published in 1961. The first original edition of James and the Giant Peach was published by Alfred Knopf and featured illustrations by Nancy Ekholm Burkert.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
