It is safe to say that this Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi Video may be the healthiest thing you see today.

While many of us are still home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and choose to celebrate this long Memorial Day weekend a little more low-key, let Reynolds and Waititi give you or your kids a classic serenade . James and the Giant Peach.

The Roald Dahl Story Company has brought together a group of star-studded Hollywood celebrities to raise money for Partners in Health, a global nonprofit healthcare organization on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Along with the New Zealand filmmaker and Waititi Academy Award winner, celebrities like Reynolds are reading James and the Giant Peach for children and families who are out of school and isolated at home due to the current health crisis.

In the exclusive clip shared with E! Waititi News and the dead Pool Actor, Reynolds sings like the centipede while Waititi plays the guitar and helps him with angelic voices. Reynolds is also read as the classic character.