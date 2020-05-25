Rockies vs. Live Streaming Dodgers MLB The Show 20, May 25, 2020

%MINIFYHTML7ecaf3a5f8f8cf991cc3864c9259c83313% %MINIFYHTML7ecaf3a5f8f8cf991cc3864c9259c83313%

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Entering Monday's game, the Rockies were 35-16.

The Rockies (35-16) have a six-game lead over the Dodgers (29-22) for the National League West. The two teams begin a three-game series at Coors Field on Monday. Jon Gray (8-1) climbs into Colorado against Walker Buehler (4-4) of Los Angeles. The live broadcast will begin at 3:10 p.m. MOUNTAIN.

