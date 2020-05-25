Riverside County reports 540 new cases of coronavirus over the holiday weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0bfd086b098c99bd27c2b11ea17bbc2614% %MINIFYHTML0bfd086b098c99bd27c2b11ea17bbc2614%

Monday— Riverside County reported its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the county began monitoring on Monday.

Health officials released three-day data on Memorial Day reporting, reporting 88 new cases on Saturday, 180 on Sunday, and 272 on Monday ⁠, just after a significant decline in public health orders this weekend that They allowed to eat and shop in person.

The county also reported two new deaths, with a total of 7,004 cases and 292 deaths across the county.

Riverside University Health System spokeswoman Brooke Federico said Monday they generally see further increases in case counts because labs report a backlog of positive tests. He also said it was important to pay attention to the number of people hospitalized, which remained unchanged in 194 patients.

%MINIFYHTML0bfd086b098c99bd27c2b11ea17bbc2615% %MINIFYHTML0bfd086b098c99bd27c2b11ea17bbc2615%

"It means that there is still capacity available in our hospital system," he said.

According to Riverside University Health System researcher Dr. Geoffrey Leung, the county-wide hospitalization rate for COVID-19 cases has been flat for the past few weeks, remaining below 200, while the Positive testing rate for coronavirus screening tests has been between 2-4%.

Also on Monday, The Gardens at El Paseo in Palm Desert announced that it would reopen on Tuesday, although only a few stores would reopen, and The Westfield Mall, also in Palm Desert, was expected to reopen on Friday. Both would open with limited hours and more sanitation.

Last Friday, the county's plan for the accelerated reopening was approved by the state, and on Monday the state said all retail stores could reopen for in-person purchases with county approval.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)