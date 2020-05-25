Rising Temps Save Air Alert for Tuesday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – High temperatures and more cars on the roads once again clouded the Bay Area sky this week, prompting air district officials to forecast unhealthy air for the second consecutive day.

The district's Spare the Air alert for Monday was the first in 2020 and Tuesday's air quality will not improve, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Light winds combined with triple-digit interior temperatures along with the vehicle's exhaust are expected to produce smog or ozone.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Bay Area is under a heat notice that runs until Thursday.

"As temperatures and traffic increase in the Bay Area, unfortunately, so does unhealthy air quality," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the air district. "When it is most important, we can protect our respiratory health and reduce our exposure to smog by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day."

Smog can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs, and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful to young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

When a replacement air alert is issued, outdoor exercise should only be performed in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lowest.

