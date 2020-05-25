Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit fails on first rocket launch attempt – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbc889a84cffd0f28adf70174dc26c99e13% %MINIFYHTMLbc889a84cffd0f28adf70174dc26c99e13%

LOS ANGELES – Richard Branson's virgin orbit failed Monday in his first test launch of a new rocket carried by a Boeing 747 and launched into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California.

The inaugural launch seemed to be going well until moments after the rocket was launched from under the left wing of the jumbo jet named Cosmic Girl.

"We have confirmed a clean launch of the plane. However, the mission soon ended on the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base," Virgin Orbit said in its official Twitter comment on the launch. .

There was no immediate word on what went wrong with the rocket, which carried a test satellite.

Will Pomerantz, vice president of special projects for Virgin Orbit, commented during a pre-flight briefing on Saturday that about half of the first rocket launches fail.

"History is not terribly kind, necessarily, with the maiden flights," he said.

CEO Dan Hart said during the briefing that numerous tests, discussions and insights had been conducted to verify that the system was ready.

"In the end, the questions are always, everything has been thought through and there are gaps or seams, and those are the questions that you only learn when you commit to flying," Hart said.

The highly modified jumbo jet took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles and flew past the Channel Islands where the crash occurred.

The rocket was supposed to drop for a few seconds before the first of its two stages ignited and hurled it down the coast toward the South Pole to insert its demo payload into low Earth orbit.

The purpose of the flight was to collect data on each step of the launch process rather than having a useful satellite in orbit; The demonstration payload was described as an inert mass and the predicted orbit was too low to avoid contributing to the space debris problem.

The attempt followed five years of development of the 70-foot-long (21.3-meter) LauncherOne rocket.

How long the setback will affect the business was not immediately clear. He has six additional rockets under construction at his factory.

"The team is already working hard to investigate the data, and we are looking forward to jumping into our next big test as soon as possible," the company tweeted. Fortunately, instead of waiting until after our first flight to board our second rocket, we have already completed a lot of work to recover in the air and keep moving forward. "

A successful launch by Virgin Orbit would have marked a dramatic step back to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic sent most employees home earlier this year while adjusting workspaces, procedures, and mission control.

Virgin Orbit is targeting the market to launch satellites that range in size from toasters to home refrigerators.

The time has come for the small satellite launch market, Hart said Saturday.

Advances in technology have allowed satellites much smaller than traditional payloads to do "real work,quot; in space, generally from low Earth orbit, and for markets ranging from commercial security to national security, he said.

While other companies are developing rockets for the small-satellite market and big-rocket builders like SpaceX can bring them into orbit in a shared travel arrangement with big satellites, Virgin Orbit's air launch system based on the 747 workhorse of the aviation industry is aiming to put a satellite when and where a customer needs it, Hart said.

"We can fly into space from anywhere a 747 can host, which is almost anywhere," he said.

Virgin Orbit says it has dozens of missions on the books for customers, including the US Space Force. USA And the Royal Air Force. Internationally, it is working on plans for launches from the UK and Japan.

Hart did not provide a specific dollar value for the missions he has on the books, but characterized it as "hundreds of millions."

Aerial launch technology dates back decades, including use by X-15 rockets in the 1950s and 1960s. For satellites, the method is currently in use by what is now Northrop Grumman's Pegasus rocket program, which has had several dozen releases since 1990.

Virgin Orbit, based in Long Beach, California, started as a sister company to Virgin Galactic, but has since separated. Virgin Galactic is preparing to begin flights carrying passengers to the ends of space from southern New Mexico.