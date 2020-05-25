RHOA's Kenya Moore explains why she rejected Nene Leakes' olive branch – it was all fake and fake!

During the third part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting, Kenya Moore revealed why she refused to accept Nene Leakes' olive branch while filming the show: Kenya says it was all bogus.

Host Andy Cohen asked Kenya why she would not listen to Nene when Nene tried to put aside their differences.

"Because I know that everything was false and false because of our history. And I can see a false one a mile away. So why should I accept an olive branch if it is covered in poison ivy?" Kenya replied.

He also addressed Nene's claims that he was only intending to spit on Kenya.

She also denied Marlo's claims that she did not contact Nene when her husband Gregg Leakes was battling cancer.

"I did. Absolutely, and I have text messages to prove it. I have missed phone calls to prove it. She never asked me about myself [during my difficult pregnancy]. And I look at all of that, and just said, You know what. woman is not for me. "

Kenya says she is not interested in making peace with Nene.