RHOA's Eva Marcille talks about why Nene Leakes wants to be removed from the show: Misery Loves Company!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille spoke about why her former friend Nene Leakes has mobilized to remove her from the show: she says "misery loves company."

"NeNe has her life, she has her children, she has her grandchildren, she has her man, I don't understand why she is at all worried about what I'm doing if it's negative," said Eva HollywoodLife.

She continued, "We used to be friends, she spoke at my wedding, we were great, so if you are not concerned about me in a positive way that can enrich my life, then forget it. Why are you angry?" "It just seems so miserable. You know how they say misery loves company? It's one of those."

He also had quite a bit to say about Nene's tag team with Porsha Williams during the meeting.

"Porsha and NeNe entered there with their weapons on," Eva explained. "They were unpleasant! You have to remember that these meetings start at the dark old 30. It is at dawn and they were at 10 from start to finish."