Review: revisit the controversial Biosphere 2 project with Spaceship Earth

In September 1991, amid great fanfare from the media, eight people entered a closed experimental facility called Biosphere 2 for a period of two years in total isolation. They endured hunger, a dangerous rise in CO2 levels, interpersonal disputes, a backlash from the media and strong criticism from the scientific establishment. Today, most people could remember Biosphere 2 as a colossal failure. But the truth is much more nuanced than that, as we learn in Earth spaceshipDirector Matt Wolf's self-styled documentary "Stranger Than Fiction,quot; about the controversial experiment. The film made a splash at Sundance earlier this year, and is now available for streaming on Hulu, Apple TV, and other select platforms.

Biosphere 2, a 3.14-acre facility located in Oracle, Arizona, has a long and colorful history tailor-made for document treatment. Built between 1987 and 1992, its original goal was to be a fully self-sufficient, artificial closed ecological system: a large-scale nursery, so to speak. (It was called Biosphere 2 because Earth itself is the original biosphere.) There were seven distinct areas of "biome,quot;: a rain forest, an ocean with live coral reefs, a savanna grassland, a misty desert, mangrove wetlands, an agricultural system (ie, a small farm), and a human habitat .

Earth spaceship It delves into the roots of the project, from the 1960s, when John Allen and several cohorts (some would later consider them cultured followers) moved from San Francisco to New Mexico and founded a commune called Synerga Ranch. They were inspired by the French surrealist / spiritualist novelist René Daumal, among others, as well as Buckminster Fulller. Earth spaceship. They even built their own geodesic dome on the ranch, the best for holding community gatherings and conducting amateur theatrical productions. (Later they would do a tour like the Theater of Possibilities).

Once the ranch became self-sufficient, Allen became bored and moved his main group to Berkeley, where they built a ship called Heraclitus on the Oakland coast. Miraculously, given his lack of experience, Heraclitus proved to be a sailor. Under the umbrella of what would become the Institute for Green Technologies, they also founded several successful business ventures around the world, in association with Ed Bass, the heir to a huge Texas oil fortune who was among those drawn to Allen and Synerga Ranch.

All of that is a prologue to Allen's idea for Biosphere 2, inspired in part by the strong environmental themes of the 1972 post-apocalyptic movie. Quiet operation. In that film, all plant life on Earth is going extinct, and one group tries to preserve as many specimens as possible in greenhouse-based geodesic domes attached to a large spacecraft just outside Saturn's orbit. For his real-world project, Allen envisioned a completely self-contained, closed structure on Earth that could serve as a test module for establishing a colony on the moon or Mars.

That first two-year experiment produced mixed results. Biosferians managed to grow or produce 83 percent of their food, especially as their agricultural skills improved, but hunger was constant. Some ants and roaches sneaked into the ecosystem before it was sealed, and over time threatened crops. Just 12 days later, biospherian Jayne Poynter accidentally cut her fingertip on a thresher while tossing rice. She had to be temporarily evacuated for surgery, returning a few hours later. But she brought in a duffel bag, which allegedly contained circuit boards, plastic bags, and a planting plan, fueling media speculation that she was hiding food and that the grand experiment had already been compromised.

Most seriously, oxygen levels began to drop precipitously, down to just 14.5 percent (which one might experience at a height of 13,000 feet). When the team doctor was so affected that he could no longer add columns of numbers, the managers intervened, pumping pure oxygen to restore balance. It was later determined that the main culprits for the CO2 increase were microbes in the enriched soils, which produced CO2 faster than plants could produce oxygen. To make matters worse, unsealed concrete in the habitat reacted with CO2 to form calcium carbonate, effectively sequestering both oxygen and CO2.

Low oxygen levels certainly contributed to interpersonal tensions and general low morale; Ultimately, the Biosferians divided into two factions that did not speak to each other when they finally emerged after two years. But despite the internal struggles, they still managed to continue cooperating for their shared survival. The same could not be said for management. The flaws arose out of the focus of the investigation, and Bass (frustrated by excessive mass costs, among other problems) eventually took a restraining order and expelled Allen and his team with the help of several police officers.

Biosphere 2 was viewed by some as little more than "green entertainment."

While Allen brought in several professional scientists as consultants for various aspects of the project, there were still those who viewed Biosphere 2 as little more than "green entertainment,quot; or, more severely, "New Age fool in the guise of science." One of the first critics was Ghillean Prance, director of the Kew Royal Botanical Garden, who initially rejected the project and claimed Allen et al"Interest in science is not genuine."

But Prance then changed his tune, impressed by the group's organization and passion, and then designed the rain forest biome. "You shouldn't keep his past against him," he told the Phoenix New Times in 1991. Independent scientific evaluations in 1992 and 1994 agreed that the project was a legitimate laboratory to investigate relevant ecological issues. However, in 1999 Hour Biosphere 2 included in a list of the 100 worst ideas.

There is much to like about Earth spaceship. Given all the controversies that have erupted over the years, it's an intrinsically fascinating topic, and Wolf approaches it fairly, whether he describes the group's early days as rather naive idealistic dreamers, or describes the inevitable pain of disappointment. Wolf has captured the gist of why Biosphere 2 proved to have such a strong influence on the imagination of the public, and how impressive it was that Allen and his group managed to pull it off.

It's easy to mock their hippie roots, or shudder at the amateur theatricality of the Theater of Possibilities, but you have to admire the ingenuity and sheer mockery of these people. The fact is, they took on a daunting challenge and (mostly) did it. There were setbacks and disappointments, but we actually gained valuable insight into Biosphere 2. (Unfortunately, much of the original data collected from that two-year experiment has never been analyzed, and may be lost.) As for the cult allegations, Allen still lives at Synerga Ranch with several members of that original group, friendships that have endured for about 50 years. Cults are usually not as long lasting.

That said, almost two hours later, Earth spaceship it's too long it would work better in about 85-90 more agile minutes. It also conforms too closely to a strict chronological chronology. After a brief introductory segment from 1991, Wolf steps back 25 years and spends much of the film remembering the group's early days. That period is vital in providing context for Biosphere 2, but it's also frankly the least interesting. The material could have been cut substantially, possibly even scattered throughout the documentary as flashbacks when that context was relevant, while still highlighting Wolf's main points.

Earth spaceship ends abruptly with the premature completion of the second mission of Biosphere 2 (which managed to achieve total food sufficiency without the need for oxygen injections), the expulsion of the original management team by Bass and the dissolution of Space Biospheres Ventures. Very little time is spent on what has become the facility ever since. Biosphere 2 is no longer a closed system experiment. Columbia University shifted the focus of the research to that of a "continuous flow,quot; system when it took over the operation in 1995, using it to manipulate and study changing CO2 levels for global warming research, especially the impact of high levels of CO2 and acidification of the oceans in corals. reefs

Today, Biosphere 2 is owned and operated by the University of Arizona. Some of the older structures on the outside are a little worse for wear, like the old test module and the original quarantine labs. But solid science is still being done on-site, and Ed Bass continues to provide occasional funds, most recently donating $ 30 million in 2017. The projects are smaller and more focused, including a lunar greenhouse, designed to explore how to grow vegetables in the moon or Mars; a vertical agricultural project built in the western lung of Biosphere 2; and a Landscape Evolution Observatory, which tracks how volcanic rock slowly develops over time in rich soil. Biosphere 2 also offers public tours and organizes space camps and small conferences.

For Wolf, the timing of his film's release couldn't be more relevant to our current situation. "In making this film, I could never have imagined that a pandemic would require the entire world to be quarantined," he said in a statement. "In light of COVID-19, we all live as biospheres, and we too will re-enter a new world. The question is how will we transform? Now, with a visceral sense of the fragility of our world, it is up to us to protect it. "

