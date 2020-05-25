Republican groups sue California on Governor Newsom's order in mail ballots – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info News) – Republican groups are suing California Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging that his recent executive order to mail every registered voter in the state a ballot before the November election is a "takeover illegal "that redesigns the electoral system.

The lawsuit alleges that Newsom's order is "less about protecting the health of Californians and more about protecting the electoral prospects of the governor's political party."

The Republican National Party, the National Committee of the Republican Congress and the California Republican Party are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Sunday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California.

"Expanding voting by mail during a pandemic is not a partisan issue: it is a moral imperative to protect voting rights and public safety," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement. “Voting by mail has been used safely and effectively in the red, blue, and purple states for years. This lawsuit is just another part of Trump's political smear campaign against voting by mail. We will not let this virus be exploited for voter suppression. ”

The executive order earlier this month made California the first state in the nation to send a ballot to voters before the November presidential election in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

