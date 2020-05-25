Reginae Carter gets tough and heavy with the beauty in a see-through outfit Photo: Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson's daughter also leaves witty comments about her wealth

Reginae Carter has been busy promoting her brand during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the daughter of Antonia "Toya,quot; Johnson, 36, and rapper Lil Wayne, 37, decided to outdo themselves with a new photo.

The star of VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle He showed his fantastic figure in a transparent jumpsuit.

The 21-year-old model used an ingenious title to say that she is making a lot of money. She wrote: "I'm in my bag 🤷🏾‍♀️ actually, and I'm in my Birkin suit 💋".

A fan said, "Ummm waiting for my money since you're in your purse 👀😂😩✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽".

Another commenter shared, "I hope this is not overlooked, Lord God, please touch that person who is in a dark place and wants to give up, who is depressed and hopeless. Let them know they can double but don't will break! Add me for uplifting videos. 💙🙏🏾😊 "

One person wrote, "Damn, you're so good. Hermès bags are my favorites. Heavy on the pretty. 🥰"

In a recent interview, Toya said this about Reginae and their love relationship: "The good thing about this is that his father always keeps him real and lets him know what's going on." We all try to instill good qualities and teach our children good values. But of course, as they get older, they tend to go their way, praying that they will stay true to the good qualities that we instill in them. And Reginae makes us proud. She is independent. She is strong.She is smart, and she is not stupid. I was young and in love, and she learned, so that's a blessing. "

She added: “They made a song together on their last album. And he has an idea for her to do another project with him. However, I think his true passion is acting. I think she is good at it. She can do both, but acting is more of a passion for her; it's something she enjoys a little bit more. "

He went on to say, “I think these studio sessions and songs with his father are something they can bond with because he loves being in the studio, and he loves to produce, and he loves to record. So I think this is just a bonding moment between father and daughter, something they can bond with and do and have fun with. However, I don't know what their plans are, about putting music together. "

Ad

Reginae is now about your money.



Post views:

3