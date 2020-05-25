Reggie Bush Calls ESPN Because He Doesn't Understand How Journalism Works

Reggie Bush is upset with ESPN for a strange reason.

The former Heisman trophy he recently ran gave an interview to Playboy Magazine (the link is a bit NSFW) in which he discussed a variety of topics, including the recent NCAA trend that allows players to capitalize on their names and likenesses. .

Bush was asked if he would be interested in training and says it is not a job for him. Instead, he wants to help guide the players. During his response, he touched on the topic of players making money.

From Playboy:

No, there is no training for me. Maybe I'd take a reception position, but I'm not trying to go back and train. I would like to help people, but I would rather just ask for help. Orientation is the only thing young athletes who go through the university system miss. I got lost in it. They are about to start paying college athletes. This is something that has never been experienced before, and it will destroy some people if their base is not in the right place.

Her last date provided a juicy sound when she said, "It is going to destroy some people." So ESPN took the quotes and added them to its own story. It is a common practice that you will see not only on all sports sites, but also on all news sites on the Internet.

But that did not stop Bush from voicing his complaints on Twitter.

Dear @espn Please take this story, I did not speak to you, I never gave you approval to write this story, this is not what I said nor the context in which I said it, and you are trying to use my name with this fake headline for clickbait. Let's not let this happen again … pic.twitter.com/GDHYUpPfAs – Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) May 25, 2020

Bush says: "I didn't speak to you, I never gave you the approval to write this story,quot; is a really strange response. To say that ESPN cannot write about him simply because he did not speak to them is simply incorrect.

Websites constantly write about quotes athletes give to other posts. Given that Bush has dealt with the media throughout his career, and is now a member of the media as a Fox Sports analyst, it means he should know better.

His second criticism is a bit more fair, but it still doesn't make sense. Bush claims this is "not what I said," but the article quotes him directly from the Playboy interview. It is what he said. If it's not what you said, then you have a problem with Playboy, not ESPN.

Bush's quotes eventually made it to the ESPN "SportsCenter,quot; broadcast, where analysts discussed them. And at the end of the segment, ESPN issued a statement through a presenter claiming that the network was trying to reach him for clarification.

However, it is unclear whether ESPN will be able to contact Bush. The former runner tweeted, "My contract is with (Fox Sports). I can't even talk to ESPN."