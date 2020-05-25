Realme announces its first smart watch and televisions

Realme's explosive performance in India has made it one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in the world, and today the company is expanding into the nebulous "lifestyle technology,quot; market with products in new categories.

First is Realme's first smart watch, imaginatively called Realme Watch. It has a square design with a 1.4-inch 320×320 LCD screen and runs what appears to be a custom version of Android. You can show notifications, control music, hang up phone calls and do other typical smartwatch things.

Realme claims 7 to 9 days of watch battery life, or 20 days in its power saving mode. However, after my experience with the new stable tech companion watch Oppo, I would like to verify that claim for myself.

The Realme watch has the same functionality as the fitness band the brand launched in March, including a heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring, and cricket tracking mode aimed at India. However, the larger screen makes it more like a Fitbit-style watch, and the bands are easily removable if you want to change the style.

The Realme Watch will cost you Rs. 3,999 (~ $ 50) and will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com on June 5.

Next up is the Realme Smart TV, a pair of Android TVs that see Realme follow smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus and Xiaomi as they enter the Indian television market. There's a 32-inch 720p option and a 43-inch 1080p model, no 4K option here, though Realme claims the sets support HDR10 and HLG, hitting up to 400 nits of brightness. They use a quad-core MediaTek processor and have 24W quad speakers with Dolby Audio certification.

The televisions will go on sale on the Realme website and on Flipkart on June 2. The 43-inch set will sell for Rs. 21,999 ($ ​​290) while the 32-inch model is Rs. 12,999 ($ ​​170).

Other products announced today include Rs. 2,999 ($ ​​40) Realme Buds Air Neo, a pair of truly wireless headphones with better sound, paired with a new 10,000 mAh power bank for Rs. 999 ($ ​​13). Both will be available today.