Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media pranks are funny

Ranveer Singh is an actor who never tires of professing his love for his wife Deepika Padukone. Whether before or after marriage, he has always showered her with much love and affection on social media. But recently we have learned something interesting about the actor.

Ranveer Singh recently spoke with Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri. The actor was having a fun Instagram conversation with him when the latter revealed something about Singh. She said that Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh three points in a badminton game as an opponent, as she respects that he is Prakash Padukone's son-in-law.. Hearing this Ranveer was shocked with his secret out and he calls his wife and says: ‘Baby Exposes kar rahi hai tu mujhe (You are exposing me Watch the chat below.

Ranveer Singh talked about how he used to practice this sport in his childhood.But it seems like you need to hone your skills now. "I thought he was a very athletic guy and that he had played a lot of badminton at my nani's house during his childhood days, but the maximum I have scored is three and sometimes I don't go off the mark." She has been out of practice, I thought she would fight well, but I realized that badminton is also about putting the shuttle where you want. She is ruthless, she embarrasses me every time and she takes every game seriously and takes every point. ”

That's not at all, Ranveer Singh even promises that he will take care of improving his game. “That is one aspect of my life where I want to improve, so that at least it cannot be a total shame in court. I promise to work hard and someday I'll cross 10 in a 21-point game.

Well, we expect an update on that, Ranveer.