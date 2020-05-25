Rachel Lindsay details her conversations with Hannah Brown about her N-Word scandal and explains why she was so "disappointed,quot; and "confused,quot;.

While invited on the last episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, Rachel Lindsay detailed in more detail the private discussion she had with Hannah Brown after her N-word scandal. As you may recall, the Bachelorette star made it very clear that she was unhappy with the other celebrity's apology, especially since she had approached her after chanting the N-word during an IG Live session.

Brown got into hot water after singing DaBaby's Rockstar lyrics and not skipping the offensive word.

While she tried to deny it at first, she later apologized in writing and posted a message in her GI Stories.

But later, Lindsay shared her opinion on the whole matter, saying she was hurt and offended, as "it gave someone an opportunity to do that and it was not done."

What really bothered her was that Hannah didn't address her mistake on video!

During her virtual appearance on the Viall podcast, Lindsay said she had "multiple conversations,quot; with Hannah, including on the subject of the apology for feeling "insincere,quot; if it wasn't done on live video, such as the error that preceded it.

Not only that, but apparently that was the word Hannah herself used, which is why she was so disappointed that she decided to make a statement after all.

Lindsay recalled that Hannah ‘was very sorry. She was very upset. She was embarrassed and said she wanted to go to a Live. She was going to go (live) first and then bring me. Twice she hung up the phone and said, "Okay, I'm going to do it." I'm going to go get ready. "Hours later, nothing. Then, we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing more."

She went on to explain that, according to the other Bachelorette star, it was her team that advised her to make a statement. And she said, in her heart, she felt that God had wanted her to use her platform for a greater purpose. And she was going to step forward and do that. So, seeing your text message and saying, "I am going to give a statement,quot; was extremely disappointing because, yourself, you said that was not sincere. So why did you decide to do an insincere action? "



