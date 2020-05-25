Rachel Lindsay breaks up the conversation she had with Hannah Brown

During her interview with Viall, Lindsay said that she actually had "multiple conversations,quot; with Brown, including through text messages, direct messages and phone calls. He also addressed a report on whether Brown had planned to apologize via Instagram Live.

"When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what she thought about what to do. She said, 'I want to ask you'. And she was very sorry. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She admitted she was wrong and said he wanted to go to a Live. He would go first and then he would take me. Twice, he got off the phone with me to say, "OK, I'm going to do it. I'm just going to get ready." Hours later, nothing. We would talk on the phone. And hours later, nothing more until it was finally decided that he wanted to make a statement. "

Lindsay then explained why she was "disappointed,quot; that Brown finally decided to apologize through a statement versus an Instagram Live video.

"The reason I was so disappointed that Hannah decided to make a statement is because, her words, & # 39; a statement would be insincere & # 39;. Hannah said that. & # 39; It felt disgusting to make a statement & # 39 ; "Lindsay said. "And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that advised her to make a statement. And she said, in her heart, that she didn't feel that it was, and felt that God had wanted her. To use her platform for a purpose. older. And she was going to step forward and do that. So, to see her ultimately text me and say, 'I'm going to give a statement' was extremely disappointing because, you said that yourself It was untrue. So why did you decide to do a ruthless action? I am very confused by that. "