Rachel Lindsay breaks up the conversation she had with Hannah Brown

Rachel Lindsay broke the conversation he had with Hannah Brown in the Monday episode of Nick Viallpodcast Viall's archives.
As Bachelor Nation will remember, Brown was attacked earlier this month after she posted an Instagram Live video of herself singing the words for DaBabyThe "Rockstar,quot; song, including the word N. At first, Brown insisted that he didn't think he said the word. However, he later issued an apology on social media.
"I owe you an important apology," he wrote in a statement. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that in public or in private this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
In a separate video from Instagram Live, Lindsay claimed that she contacted Brown directly to let her know how she was feeling and to challenge her to use her "platform to correct that mistake." However, the season 13 star said she was "personally hurt and offended,quot; that "it gave someone a chance to do it and it wasn't done."
During her interview with Viall, Lindsay said that she actually had "multiple conversations,quot; with Brown, including through text messages, direct messages and phone calls. He also addressed a report on whether Brown had planned to apologize via Instagram Live.
"When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what she thought about what to do. She said, 'I want to ask you'. And she was very sorry. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She admitted she was wrong and said he wanted to go to a Live. He would go first and then he would take me. Twice, he got off the phone with me to say, "OK, I'm going to do it. I'm just going to get ready." Hours later, nothing. We would talk on the phone. And hours later, nothing more until it was finally decided that he wanted to make a statement. "
Lindsay then explained why she was "disappointed,quot; that Brown finally decided to apologize through a statement versus an Instagram Live video.
"The reason I was so disappointed that Hannah decided to make a statement is because, her words, & # 39; a statement would be insincere & # 39;. Hannah said that. & # 39; It felt disgusting to make a statement & # 39 ; "Lindsay said. "And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that advised her to make a statement. And she said, in her heart, that she didn't feel that it was, and felt that God had wanted her. To use her platform for a purpose. older. And she was going to step forward and do that. So, to see her ultimately text me and say, 'I'm going to give a statement' was extremely disappointing because, you said that yourself It was untrue. So why did you decide to do a ruthless action? I am very confused by that. "
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images / Frazer Harrison
Lindsay also denied rumors that she had attempted to "force,quot; or "intimidate,quot; Brown into apologizing through Live. In addition, he addressed his critics who claimed that he was not supporting women.
"But what else do you see when you see me? I am black! I am black. First I am black and then I am a woman. I am a black woman," she said. "It is not about women supporting women. It is about representing myself as a black woman, and it is a derogatory term used against oppressing black people. So how, how Black person, I'm not talking about this? It just baffles me: "Should you show Hannah grace?" Why isn't that used on the other side of things, you know? It's crazy. "
Lindsay was not the only Bachelor Nation member to react to Brown's video. Viall Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron and Bekah Martinez and more celebrities in the franchise have also issued responses.
Meanwhile, Brown has been silent on social media.
"Hannah is extremely upset and embarrassed by the situation," a source told E! News. "She hadn't realized what she'd done until after the fact, and she's very disappointed in herself. It was a huge mistake and she feels horrible."
To listen to the rest of Lindsay's interview, watch Viall's archives.
%MINIFYHTML30bb4b7af10d3dd5a577d75f64cf001f16%