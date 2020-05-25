Queen's Brian May Reveals Details of Heart Attack Says "Ready to Rock" – Up News Info

Don't stop it now. Queen's Brian May has revealed a huge scare for what he called a "small heart attack," but is on the mend and "ready to rock."

%MINIFYHTML7037aa7a93f6bd1a501687e29479837c13% %MINIFYHTML7037aa7a93f6bd1a501687e29479837c13%

In an Instagram post, the co-founder of Queen and a contributor to the hit 2018 biopic Freddie Mercury Bohemian RhapsodyHe said the discovery of the heart attack came after he was treated earlier this month for a ruptured gluteus maximus during a "too enthusiastic gardening" moment.

May on Instagram said she wanted to "tell the truth about what happened" after "people were making up stories." May says in the post (see below): "I thought he was a healthy guy … I keep fit … anyway, in the middle of the whole saga of the painful back, I had a little heart attack" .

Related story Fox To Air & # 39; Fire Fight Australia & # 39; charity concert with Queen, Michael Bublé and more

Although he had a tear in his gluteus maximus, a week later, May said he was still in "real agony." Finally, an MRI revealed a compressed sciatic nerve. But the rest of the story "is a little bit stranger." May found "about 40 minutes of chest pain and tightness and that feeling in her arms and sweating and you know …" Her "pretty wonderful doctor" took him to the hospital for an angiography where they said, "This is a little more complicated than we thought. "

%MINIFYHTML7037aa7a93f6bd1a501687e29479837c14% %MINIFYHTML7037aa7a93f6bd1a501687e29479837c14%

May had three congested arteries and in danger of blocking the supply to her heart. Finally, she opted for stents instead of open heart surgery to mitigate the situation. "I came out with a heart that is very strong now, so I think I am in good shape for a long time. I have the feeling that, like everyone, from the age of 60, they should have an angiogram, whether or not they have problems Because that's the only thing you can tell them. I had no idea … Nothing could tell me that I was about to be in real trouble, could have died from the blockages that were there. "

He adds in the Insta video: "I didn't die, I went out and I would have been full of beans if it wasn't for the leg … I think there are some lessons to be learned, I must say. And I think we all have to really look at ourselves at As we move through the fall years and what appears to be a very healthy heart may not be. I would check it out if I were you and check it every once in a while. But I am so thankful that I now have a life to lead again. I was very close to death for this, but the pain I had was for something completely different. It's fun, but I'm fine, I'm here and I'm ready to rock … No need to panic, please don't send me sympathies, send me congratulations. "

Here is the last update for May: