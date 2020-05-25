Queen guitarist Brian May suffers a heart attack and was rushed to hospital

(CNN) – Brian May, lead guitarist for the legendary band Queen, was rushed to the hospital by his doctor after suffering a heart attack. In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, May revealed that in addition to injuring her buttocks in a landscaping accident earlier this month, she had also recently suffered serious heart problems that she believed "could have died."

The 72-year-old musician described the "saga,quot; of incidents that had happened to him in May, starting with injuring his buttocks. "They did an MRI and yes, I had a tear in my … my gluteus maximus," he said in a video Monday, noting that he assumed the injury was the cause of the pain he was feeling.

However, a week later, the rocker said he was still in "agony," prompting him to have an MRI of his spine, which revealed a compressed sciatic nerve. The nerve, May said, was "very compressed and that's why I had the feeling that someone was putting a screwdriver in my back."

But that's not the end of the story: Although he still endures buttock pain, the Queen guitarist revealed that he suffered a heart attack. "In the midst of all the painful rear end saga I had a little heart attack," he said, adding that he endured about 40 minutes of chest pain and tightness.

"In fact, it turned out that I had three arteries that were congested and in danger of blocking the blood supply to my heart," he said. Although some recommended that he have a triple heart bypass, the musician told viewers that he chose to have three stents placed. The musician said he was surprised when he discovered his condition as he thought he was a "healthy guy,quot;.

"I had no idea, I had good EKGs and whatever, you know. Nothing could tell me that he was about to have real, real problems, because he could have died because of that, because of the blockages that were there, ”he said. May says that after an "incredible operation,quot; performed by doctors, she left the hospital, feeling remarkably well.

