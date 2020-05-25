Queen guitarist Brian May does not want sympathies after confessing heart attack scare

WENN

In a video that he shares on social media, the British rocker admits that he is grateful to be alive while analyzing his medical adventures that led to the discovery of three blocked arteries.

Up News Info –

Brian May has had a near-death experience. Weeks after he was rushed to the hospital due to a gardening injury, the lead guitarist for Queen He confessed that he suffered a heart attack during the recovery period that led doctors to discover that he had three blocked arteries.

%MINIFYHTML02cbc7964e45ac2c64c9d0886b45246f14% %MINIFYHTML02cbc7964e45ac2c64c9d0886b45246f14%

On Monday, May 25, the 72-year-old rocker posted a video on his Instagram account. "Titled My Medical Adventures," said their caption, "Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack huh? Well, I think I always worried a little about the album's title. I was wondering if it could bother some people who had actually had heart attacks?" "Actually, I'm pretty relieved now that I'm at that club, and it doesn't bother me at all!"

In the video itself, Brian recounted the events that led to his heart attack from his strange gardening accident. "I told you I had a broken muscle and that was the way I was diagnosed and we thought it was like a weird gardening accident," he started. "They did an MRI and yes, I had a tear in my gluteus maximus and it's so easy to make a connection, there is a tear there that must be the cause of the pain, the end of the story. And no other tests were done." "

"Now, a week later, I'm still in agony. I mean, real agony. I wanted to jump on some spots. I couldn't believe the pain," he continued to share. "And people say 'it's not like a torn muscle', so I eventually had another MRI. But this one had one of the lower spine and, indeed, we would discover that he had a compressed sciatic nerve, very severely compressed, which is why I felt someone had put a screwdriver in my back the whole time. It was unbearable. "

%MINIFYHTML02cbc7964e45ac2c64c9d0886b45246f15% %MINIFYHTML02cbc7964e45ac2c64c9d0886b45246f15%

Making sure that he is much better from his back pain, Brian followed through on his next health problem. "He surprised me, I thought he was a healthy guy. Everyone says I have excellent blood pressure and I keep fit, I ride a bike, a good diet. He had, in the middle of the whole saga of the painful back, he had a little attack to the heart, "he confessed.

"I say little, it is not something that has hurt me. It was about 40 minutes of chest pain and tightness. It is that feeling in the arms and sweating," he said. "And as you know, you've heard things and think 'this is a heart attack'. To cut a long story short, my wonderful doctor took me to the hospital and they did an angiogram."

Doctors soon discovered that the rocker arm had "three congested arteries and in danger of blocking the blood supply to my heart." Although he was advised to undergo open-heart surgery, he explained that he made the decision to place three stents inside his heart. "It wasn't that easy, but the only reason it wasn't easy for me was because of the pain, the excruciating pain in my leg," he said.

<br />

After recovering from the procedure, Brian stated that "he came out with a heart that is now very strong." He continued to share, "I am so grateful that I now have a life to lead again. I was very close to death because of this, but the pain I was having was something very different. It's funny how these things work." But I'm fine. "Then he emphasized:" Please don't send me sympathies, because I'm good. "