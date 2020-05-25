Pushing to reopen houses of worship in Europe and the Middle East brings dangers and tensions

BERLIN – As nations weigh the calculation of reopening parts of society after closing due to the coronavirus, Germany has moved ahead after controlling its outbreak, reopening houses of worship and allowing the faithful to meet again in large numbers.
That decision has had fundamental consequences, with a new set of cases emerging: Forty parishioners tested positive after a May 10 service at a Baptist church, German health authorities said Friday. Six parishioners were hospitalized, according to Wladimir Pritzkau, the parish leader.
"We follow all the rules," Pritzkau told the DPA news agency, adding that the church did not know how many people attended the service two weeks ago.
The state of Hesse, where the infections occurred, has been allowing church services under special guidelines, including asking parishioners to stay five feet away and demanding that churches have disinfectant available. Now the church has moved its weekend services, which are held in German and Russian, back online.
The new group illustrated the dangers of trying to restore an appearance of normality amid the unrelenting persistence of the virus. Germany reported 431 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the death toll in the country to 178,281, with 8,247 deaths.
In the U.S, President Trump has pressured state officials to allow church meetings, declaring that religious institutions are "essential." The dispute has become bitterly political and part of the nation's culture wars, and critics accuse Trump of playing with his base in a time of eroding support. But some churches in the United States are pressing on their own against restrictions on worship in person, while others continue to pray for Facebook or YouTube.
In Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened after a two-month closure. In the West Bank, protesters on Sunday demanded that the mosques be reopened for Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan.
And in France, the faithful took the first tentative steps to return to worship in groups this weekend after a confinement, while observing social estrangement and wearing masks. Some small churches reopened on Saturday; The first mass was on Sunday. The measures followed a legal challenge to the French government's ban on public worship that was not to be lifted until the end of May.
Last Monday, the Council of State, the highest administrative court in France, ordered the government to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues in eight days, saying that worship is a fundamental freedom that could be reconciled with appropriate measures to protect health. The decree lifting the ban with immediate effect was issued on Friday night and caught most of France's religious leaders by surprise.
"It was a pleasant surprise," said the Rev. Antoine De Folleville, the pastor, noting that it had coincided with the celebration of the Ascension of the Lord. "It is a great joy to finally meet with our parishioners."
On Sunday, there was a feeling of joy and anxiety at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris when the Catholic faithful returned en masse for the first time after a two-month hiatus.
"How should communion be given?" a woman asked Father de Folleville. "With pliers?"
"No, we will wash our hands with alcohol gel just before taking the host," said the priest, who was making final preparations before celebrating his first public mass in 10 weeks.
Austria and Italy also lifted bans on public worship this month. In Spain, houses of worship have been reopened progressively since the beginning of this month, with a limit of one third or half of total occupation, depending on the provinces. To help reduce the risk of contagion, the Roman Catholic Church in Spain implemented security measures, including avoiding choir singing due to the difficulty of maintaining safe social distances. But Britain has not yet allowed houses of worship to open their doors.
France is one of the last countries in western Europe to reopen its places of worship, almost two weeks after the reduction of its blockade. Catholics in the country had long called for the reopening, saying churches could restart services as soon as adequate health precautions were taken. Jews and Muslims in France took a more cautious line, saying that synagogues and mosques were unlikely to reopen until early June.
On Sunday morning, the cobbled esplanade of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris was the scene of a ballet of tentative worshipers, nervously adjusting the masks on their faces as they entered the church, where the volunteers in vests Pink fluorescent lamps were handed out disinfectant gel.
Inside, two out of every three seats were marked with a sign prohibiting people from sitting, to make sure they kept a safe distance from each other. About 200 people gathered in the church, with a capacity of 800.
"It's like a rebirth to be able to come back here, it was a real need," said Franck Huillo, 56, adding that he had "almost stopped praying during the confinement."
The Rev. Matthieu Rougé, a French bishop who was in charge of coordinating the reopening of the church, said that "religions must take their rightful place to contribute to the renewal,quot; of the country after the crisis.
"But we cannot live in constant fear," said Father Rougé, adding that he would see to it that all churches reopening in his diocese comply with health precautions.
"We can't live like this, with stores full and churches empty," he said.
He acknowledged that there was a fear that churches could become new infection groups. In mid-February, a large gathering of 2,000 worshipers at an evangelical church in eastern France, the second worst affected region after Paris, helped spread the virus across the country.
In a statement released Saturday, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Paris Grand Mosque, said he would continue to "place the health security of the faithful above all other considerations," and encouraged Muslims to celebrate Eid. at home.
But in the West Bank, thousands of Palestinians flocked to the streets early Sunday despite coronavirus restrictions, including many who demanded that Palestinian authorities reopen mosques.
"People want festive prayers," the protesters chanted outside the Palestinian Authority headquarters in the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.
In mid-May, Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh of the Palestinian Authority said that Palestinians would not be allowed to move around cities and towns in the West Bank during Eid al-Fitr, apart from a few exceptions such as going to the pharmacy.
The Palestinian Authority has said that 368 people in the West Bank have contracted the virus. Gaza also reported its first coronavirus death on Saturday.
But in West Bank cities like Tulkarem and Qalqilya, protesters entered the mosques. Palestinians also protested government restrictions in other cities in the West Bank. In Salfit, protesters shouted: "Open the city."
Authorities in Hebron finally gave in to the demands and opened large mosques, school grounds, and soccer fields for Eid al-Fitr prayers.
"There was immense pressure," said Khaled Dodeen, deputy governor of the Hebron Palestinian Authority.
Christopher F. Schuetze reported from Berlin, Constant Méheut from Paris, and Adam Rasgon from Tel Aviv. Raphael Minder contributed reporting from Madrid.