Promising coronavirus vaccine could be delayed because not enough people are sick – BGR

One candidate for the coronavirus vaccine that has shown encouraging results is the one being developed in Oxford, which could be ready for emergency use in September.

However, the researchers run into a potential problem with the tests, as there may not be enough cases of COVID-19 in the UK to see if the vaccine works during the later stages of the human trial.

Delays in research could lead to a postponed "launch,quot; for the coronavirus drug, assuming it is actually effective and safe for humans.

If you've been following news about the evolution of the new coronavirus pandemic, you've probably heard of Moderna, Oxford, CanSino, and BioNTech, which have come to human trials with their coronavirus vaccines, and have been featured in many reports in the last weeks. More than 100 laboratories are seeking to develop coronavirus vaccines, and at least eight of them are in various stages of clinical trials.

Moderna and Oxford are easily the two most talked about vaccine candidates at the moment. The first made a partial announcement about human testing that sparked some surprise, especially after it was learned that several company officials carried out pre-planned stock sales around the announcement. That doesn't mean that Moderna's vaccine doesn't work or is not ready in potentially record time. Simply paint the company in a less flattering light. The Oxford vaccine, on the other hand, could be implemented as early as this September, with Britain and the United States ensuring the drug's manufacturing capacity. However, researchers may have to delay their vaccination because they encounter a strange problem. Just as they are recruiting more volunteers for the advanced stages of the research, there is not enough COVID-19 for everyone.

The researchers have already produced a first study showing that the vaccine works in monkeys. It is both effective and safe for subjects, which is why they moved into clinical trials. Results for Phase 1 should be available soon, with the first conclusions on human testing.

The Oxford team is now preparing to recruit up to 10,000 people for the next phase, half of whom will receive ZD1222 (formerly known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19), and the other half will receive a placebo. But Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute who embarked on this unexpected COVID-19 vaccination trip, fears that not enough people will be infected for the study to yield results.

If the volunteers are not exposed to the virus, whether they receive the vaccine or the placebo, there will not be enough data for the study, and the vaccine could be delayed.

"It is a race, yes. But it is not a race against the other boys. It is a race against the disappearance of the virus and against time, "said Hill The Telegraph. "We said earlier in the year that there was an 80 percent chance of developing an effective vaccine by September. But right now, there is a 50 percent chance that we won't get any results. "

"We are in the strange situation of wanting COVID to stay, at least for a while. But the cases are decreasing," he said, warning that success is not guaranteed to begin with. "I wouldn't book a holiday in October because of these announcements, so to speak," he said, referring to the large number of recent announcements about the Oxford vaccine.

The United Kingdom said a few days ago that it will receive up to 30 million doses for its citizens. The United States then announced a $ 1.2 billion investment in Oxford partner AstraZeneca that would guarantee a supply of 300 million doses. Separately, AstraZeneca is in talks with other countries, including India, which could manufacture up to 400 million doses through the Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine producer.

Hill also said that he has assured that the richest countries in the world will not be the only ones that will benefit from a successful vaccine and that there will be supply for others.

"I've been thinking about that day and night for weeks. We care about Africa. We know the people there. We know there will be a major problem at some point. Brazil looks terrible, and India is coming fast," he said.

“The vaccine should be delivered to countries in greatest need at the time it works, rather than to the countries that got there first. And that will happen. "

Oxford is not alone in the face of this temporary disappearance of COVID-19 cases. "Do you think we have a problem?" Hill said. "What would you do if you were in China? There are three Chinese companies looking for phase three, and there is no COVID in China. So what do they do? "

In fact, a few weeks ago, reports said China was looking for evidence of vaccines in other markets. And one of the Chinese candidates will be evaluated in Canada.

One solution to the Oxford problem could be the controversial challenge trials that the WHO recently approved. These are trials in which volunteers become infected with the pathogen after injection of the vaccine to observe the results.

Andrew Pollard, a professor at Oxford, who is also working on the project, said The Guardian A few weeks ago, there was "great interest,quot; in the possibility of challenging testing among those working on coronavirus vaccines, foreseeing a scenario where there would not be enough disease.

"Right now, because we don't have rescue therapy, we have to approach challenge studies with extreme caution," Pollard said. "But I don't think it should be ruled out because, particularly in a situation where it is very difficult to evaluate some of the new vaccines that come along because there are not many diseases, it could be one of the ways we could get that response faster."

Oxford has also organized trials in other countries, The Telegraph Notes But that could further delay the availability of results needed for mass green light manufacturing.

As fast and promising as these vaccine candidates have moved, there is no guarantee that everything will work, Hill warned, ZD1222 included. Thus, that possible September "release date,quot; for the vaccine could slide further, assuming the vaccine overcomes all scientific hurdles.

"Thirty million doses is quite difficult, and a hundred million is even more difficult for September," said the professor. Remember, even if we get a result in August, we can't start vaccinating everyone the next day. "

Image Source: Martin Meissner / AP / Shutterstock