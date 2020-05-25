Presidential candidate Joe Biden reveals plan for black America

Roomies Joe Biden has a plan for Black America. The former vice president and presidential candidate took to Instagram and announced his plan to improve black America.

Closing the wealth gap, creating health equity for blacks, access to education, and reducing the number of black people incarcerated are just some of the areas that Black America is looking to improve.

This happens days after facing a backlash from the black United States because of his "You're not black,quot; comments, when you talk about black people wondering if they should vote for him or Donnie.

In an interview with Charlamagne, he stated: "If you have a problem knowing if you are for me or for Trump, then you are not black." That did not sit well with many people and he received a backlash, which he later apologized …

According to CBS reporter Ed O & # 39; Keefe stated, "I shouldn't have been so arrogant. I've never, ever taken the African American community for granted."

Swipe and see his plan for Black America.

