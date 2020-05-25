Porsha Williams has a message for fans after the RHOA meeting

Porsha Williams wanted to share a message for her IG supporters after the RHOA Virtual Meeting that aired yesterday. Check out the simple conclusion that the RHOA star shared along with a beautiful photo with her:

‘" I'm not, bitter, I'm better "🥰 That's the Pooh period! That's a summary from #Rhoa Virtual Reunion 🔥 #PjMomma @gonakedhair @pamperedbyporsha photo: @kendrickkenbeauty, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone else said, "They need to give you the central peach,quot; next season! "And another follower posted this message:" We love you Porsha! This is how you hold down a friend! You were also the most beautiful and most real tonight! "

A follower said: Chica Girl, I wanted to fight Eva for you! She was so upset about you, "and a staunch fan posted this message for Porsha:" And the best friend award goes to PORSHA! I LOVE YOU GIRL. "

Another commenter said the following: ‘At this point, I think you and Kenya will be great again. I don't think you really dislike anyone, "while another follower said to Porsha," You are a true friend, now you are my favorite housewife. "

Someone else said: Chica Girl, did you manage yours this meeting hahaha! Also, I'm here for a Nene and Kenya retreat … who do we have to talk to?

An Instagram installer said this to PJ's mom: ‘Hello beautiful. You were a firecracker and I loved it. I know it's weird, but this was my first season watching RHOA. I must say that I love your vibe !! You owned the meeting. Pooh period! "

In other news, Porsha proudly announced to fans that her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, has her own official IG page. Of course, his fans couldn't be happier to be able to stay updated all day on PJ's latest adventures.

Ad

Fans can head over to PJ's social media account and see his latest adventures.



Post views:

0 0