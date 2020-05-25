Planet of the Humans EP Michael Moore reacts to YouTube documentary removed – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The controversial documentary by Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs Planet of humans A move that the couple calls a "blatant act of censorship" has been removed from YouTube, where it was broadcast free of charge.

EP Moore and writer and producer Gibbs told Up News Info they discovered today that their movie, which has garnered more than 8.3 million views in more than a month, was removed from YouTube after a copyright claim was filed. against the documentary during four seconds of filming. contains.

"This attempt to tear down our film and prevent the public from seeing it is an obvious act of censorship by political critics of Planet of humansGibbs said in a statement provided exclusively to Up News Info (read it below). "It is a misuse of copyright law to close a film that has opened a serious conversation about how parts of the environmental movement have slept with Wall Street. and the so-called & # 39; green capitalists & # 39 ;. There is absolutely no copyright violation in my movie. "

The four-second clip subject to the copyright claim appears 37 minutes after the documentary, in a sequence titled "How Solar Panels and Wind Turbines Are Made." The images show a mining operation for rare earth metals, which are used in the manufacture of wind turbines. Gibbs says he incorporated the images under "fair use," an exception to the copyright law that allows news reporters, producers and documentary makers limited access to copyrighted material to illustrate points.

It is unclear who claimed the copyright violation, although Moore's representative suspects that a person runs an environmental foundation, which, in turn, is funded by a group linked to an environmentalist criticized in the documentary. YouTube automatically notifies content creators after a copyright infringement claim has been filed. The creator has the opportunity to "contact the complainant" to resolve the matter or dispute the complaint through YouTube. A representative for Moore and Gibbs confirmed that the filmmakers have formally disputed the claim for copyright infringement via YouTube.

"We are working with YouTube to resolve this issue," Gibbs wrote in his statement, "and to get the movie working again as soon as possible."

Moore has published Planet of humans to YouTube on the eve of Earth Day last month. The film argues that the so-called "green solutions" to fossil fuels offer a false promise to save the planet from the environmental collapse caused by global warming, overconsumption, and resource depletion. Gibbs insists that the environmental movement must address population growth and mass consumption for it to have a real impact on what he sees as an apocalyptic scenario. The film also raises questions about potential financial conflicts of interest between leading green energy backing environmentalists, including former Vice President Al Gore and Bill McKibben, co-founder of 350.org.

The documentary, especially from the undeniably leftist Moore and Gibbs and not from those who deny climate change, is sure to provoke a strong backlash. Among the environmental champions leading the charge against Planet of humans has been Josh Fox, the Oscar-nominated director of Gasland. Fox led a previous campaign on Twitter to obtain the document "retracted by its creators and distributors", calling the film "surprisingly misleading and absurd."

Fox's effort sparked its own backlash, with writers organization PEN America labeling that it attempted censorship. In his statement to Up News Info, Gibbs once denounced any attempt to prevent the film from reaching the public.

Here is Gibbs' full statement to Up News Info:

This attempt to tear down our film and prevent the public from seeing it is a blatant act of censorship by political critics of The planet of humans. It is a misuse of copyright law to close a movie that has opened a serious conversation about how parts of the environmental movement have slept with Wall Street and the so-called "green capitalists." There is absolutely no copyright violation in my movie. This is just another attempt by the film's opponents to subvert the right to freedom of expression.

Opponents of Planet of humansThose who do not like his criticism of the failures of the environmental movement have worked for weeks for the film to be removed and prevent us from appearing on television and live. His efforts to subvert freedom of expression have failed, as nearly eight and a half million people are already watching the movie on YouTube. These Trump tactics are shameful, and his goal of stifling freedom of expression and preventing people from dealing with the uncomfortable truths set forth in this film is deeply troubling.

PEN America, which was founded in 1922 and fights for the freedom of expression of artists in the USA. USA And around the world, he came out forcefully and denounced the initial attempt to censor this film, and we hope that all freedom of expression advocates will condemn this act of censorship. We are working with YouTube to resolve this issue and have a backup of the movie as soon as possible. "