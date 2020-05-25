Pittsburgh Police Chase Ends Car Crashing Apartments, Driver Arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

PITTSBURG (Up News Info SF) – Pittsburgh police arrested a driver after a chase that ended when a car crashed into an apartment complex on Sunday night.

According to police, officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the Rose Ann Avenue and West 17th Street area. After seeing the police, the driver fled the scene and threw what the authorities described as a machine gun out the window.

The driver led officers to Power Avenue when he lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro and crashed into a building at the Belmont Apartments, damaging four units.

Officers arrested the driver, who suffered minor injuries in the accident. Police said there were several open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being admitted to the Contra Costa County Jail. His name has not been released by authorities.

"We heard shrieks and a bang, in the blink of an eye," said Pashondra Turner, who was sitting down to dinner with her family when the car crashed into her apartment. Turner said her young children would normally be home, but they were at their grandparents' home on Sunday night.

The Red Cross was called to help affected families find hotels to stay until they can return to their apartments.

No major injuries have been reported.