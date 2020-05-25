Pistons coach Dwane Casey, and others remember Jerry Sloan – Up News Info Detroit

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame member Jerry Sloan

Reaction to the death of veteran Utah Jazz coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan. He died on Friday at the age of 78:

"Jerry Sloan was among the most respected and admired legends in the NBA." – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

"It is a sad day for all of us who met Jerry Sloan. Not only on the basketball court but, more importantly, as a human being. He was genuine and true. And that is rare. He was a mentor to me since far until I met him. A man who didn't suffer from fools, had a humor, often in disguise, and had a heart as big as the prairie. " – San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will always be part of the Utah Jazz organization and we will join his family, friends and fans to mourn his loss. We are very grateful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty, and tenacity that he brought to our franchise. ” – Utah Jazz Statement

“I was honored by the opportunity to follow in the giant footsteps of Coach Sloan, and was subsequently honored by the task of trying to maintain the standards and success that are synonymous with his legacy. The clear identity that he established for Jazz Basketball: disinterest, toughness and the essential importance of the team, has always left a palpable responsibility to strive to advance. "- Jazz Coach Quin Snyder

“It was a privilege to play against a team trained by Jerry Sloan, I always knew that we would be severely tested. His overall philosophy on both sides of the ball was fundamentally sound and always one step ahead of the game. "- Miami Heat President Pat Riley

“He was a great coach and a great player too. You tend to forget how good certain players were. And Jerry, for rebounding, for defense, for toughness, there weren't many players in his category for those three things. "- Longtime NBA executive Rod Thorn

"Jerry, in my opinion, is one of the top five coaches I trained against. So I'd say he's probably one of the top five coaches in NBA history. … Jerry was a very loyal and very demanding old school coach. It was about playing the right way and playing hard. It's pretty simple: if you didn't play hard and you didn't play the right way, you didn't play. "- NBA Coach George Karl

“Thanks for the opportunities, thanks for the lessons, thanks for helping me become a great basketball player and man. I will always bring my "lunch bucket,quot; to work! RIP Coach Sloan ”- Former Utah Striker Paul Millsap

“Blessed that I was able to play for him and learn a lot from him during my 5 and a half years in Utah. You knew that he always supported you when you went out on that court. – former Utah guard Deron Williams

"We lost a great one." – former NBA guard Baron Davis

"I couldn't spend a lot of time playing for Coach Sloan, but coming in as a rookie had a huge impact on my transition to the NBA." I am grateful for that. Prayers to your family, friends and loved ones. "- Former Utah forward Gordon Hayward

“I loved everything about Jerry Sloan, from the way he played to the way he trained. He was a stubborn competitor who represented the Bulls of the 1970s very well. Jerry became one of my favorite coaches when I was on the 1996 Dream Team and it was an honor to learn from him. ” – The great Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls

Jerry Sloan was a warrior. I got to know him through coach Clem Haskins when he was an assistant coach in 1980 at Western Kentucky. They played together at the Chicago Bulls. Jerry and Clem spoke every summer in our camp. They told stories about their game days, and I clung to every word. I never imagined that we would be training against each other when I was an assistant in Seattle and then as a head coach. All of us who love training have learned many lessons from Coach Sloan. I send my thoughts to his family and we will miss him very much. ” – Detroit coach Dwane Casey

