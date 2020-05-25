Photos: Akshay Kumar shoots for a special publicity film during closing



Akshay Kumar and R Balki have collaborated on Mission Mangal and Padman and now, in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the two have met once again. Akshay is one of Bollywood's most talented actors and has been doing his best to raise awareness with the help of initiatives and videos during these difficult times. Today, after several weeks of film and television. As the shooting stopped, the actor was seen on set in Kamalistan with director R Balki. The duo have teamed up for a public service movie. The shooting started this afternoon with a small crew and keeping all security measures in place.

A door was installed at the entrance to the filming where everyone who entered the set was disinfected and was given masks before entering. People on set were seen with all equipment to protect themselves. Director R Balki and Akshay were also seen adhering to all standards to perfection. Akshay is the only actor in Bollywood who was filmed for this special project. Here are the images of the sets from the public service movie. Check it out!