Paul Pierce confirms that beef with LeBron James started after spitting on the Cavs bench

Paul Pierce dropped the best hot shots last week when he claimed that LeBron James was not among his top five NBA players of all time.

It was, and still is, a blatant omission from Pierce, considering that he is a well-informed former player and that James is normally considered one of the top two he has ever played (depending on whether you think he is better than Michael Jordan). Now we can have some context on why he left it.

The two have a well-documented enmity, but the origin of that enmity came when Pierce spat into James's eye, almost literally.

The story, told by former Pierce Celtics teammate Kendrick Perkins on ESPN, is that Pierce spat on the Cavs' bench during a pointless preseason game. Perkins said it was the result of the incredible publicity James received before joining the league and the subsequent lack of respect felt by NBA players. It's worth noting that Perkins said the incident happened in 2003, although it actually happened in 2004.

"Paul is talking noise to the bank, right?" Perkins said. "He's talking a lot to the Cavs bench, and they're sitting there, Bron and them, they're all sitting there … Paul really spits there on the bench, right? Ultimate disrespect.

"I think Paul is a bit more personal with LeBron," added Perkins. "Because there is no way you can say that LeBron James is not in the top five. You may not have him as your GOAT, but saying that he is not in the top five, that's crazy. And I love Paul, but I think which is more personal than anything. "

That is, in fact, Pierce's disrespect. And he fully recognized it the next day in "NBA Countdown,quot;:

"You know how crazy it was that it was a preseason game, that didn't mean anything," Pierce said. "I don't know, LeBron and I coming and going, the bank is screaming at something. And I look towards the bank, and I say, 'That's why they're in the bank' or something like that, and I spat on them.

"And I'm not sure if I hit someone or not, but I spat in that direction. And then, like … tempers flared, the next thing you know we were in the hallway, I was about to fall." That's just the basis of everything. "