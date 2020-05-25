Patrol: Driver, 22, killed after losing control on the ramp near Fort Snelling – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 22-year-old woman died after an accident Sunday night near Fort Snelling.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Just off Highway 55, on the ramp to Bloomington Road, on the border between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

A Nissan Sentra was "traveling at high speed,quot; when it went off the road down the ramp, got off the boarding and rolled several times.

The driver, Jan’Qwes Lan’Tya Ronaye ’Tivis of Pipestone, was killed. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the car, investigators say.

She died on the scene.