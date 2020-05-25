Patrick Ewing leaves the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML62e33d1353ace131c5634e98ef3d757614% %MINIFYHTML62e33d1353ace131c5634e98ef3d757614%

Georgetown basketball coach and former great NBA player Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

Three days later, Patrick Ewing Jr. said on Twitter that his father was improving after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who treated him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after their father's announcement.

"My father is now home and is getting better," wrote Ewing Jr. "We will continue to observe his symptoms and follow CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to be safe and protect themselves and their loved ones."



As a player, the 7-foot Patrick Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship and reach another two games for the title. During his four years playing, Georgetown was 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.

He was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA's first lottery. Ewing ended up taking New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 with the Knicks.

After retiring as a player, he spent 15 years as an assistant or associate coach with four professional teams. In April 2017, he returned to Georgetown for his first job as a head coach at any level.

In their first three seasons at his alma mater, Ewing's teams were combined 49-46, with zero trips to the NCAA Tournament.

In 2019-20, Georgetown ended the season with seven consecutive losses and a record of 15-17.