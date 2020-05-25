Patrick Ewing leaves the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Patrick Ewing leaves the hospital after being treated for COVID-19 - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML62e33d1353ace131c5634e98ef3d757613%

%MINIFYHTML62e33d1353ace131c5634e98ef3d757614%

Georgetown basketball coach and former great NBA player Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

Three days later, Patrick Ewing Jr. said on Twitter that his father was improving after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who treated him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after their father's announcement.

"My father is now home and is getting better," wrote Ewing Jr. "We will continue to observe his symptoms and follow CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to be safe and protect themselves and their loved ones."

%MINIFYHTML62e33d1353ace131c5634e98ef3d757615%

As a player, the 7-foot Patrick Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship and reach another two games for the title. During his four years playing, Georgetown was 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.

He was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft after the Knicks won the NBA's first lottery. Ewing ended up taking New York to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here