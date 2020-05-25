Patrick Ewing discharged from hospital after contracting coronavirus

NBA icon Patrick Ewing was released from the hospital and is recovering well after contracting coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML4f42e8c05e84ee5ae5e9047f8cf4e2d111% %MINIFYHTML4f42e8c05e84ee5ae5e9047f8cf4e2d111%

The 11-time All-Star revealed Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at the hospital. Ewing's son Patrick Ewing Jr gave a positive update on his father's condition on Monday.

"I want to thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has contacted us with his thoughts and prayers since his diagnosis," Ewing Jr. tweeted. "My father is now in He is home and is improving a lot. We will continue to monitor his symptoms and follow CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to be safe and protect themselves and their loved ones. "

Ewing's updated health status brought joy to many NBA fans, reporters, and players.

I like this!!!!! – Roy Hibbert (@Roy_Meets_World) May 25, 2020 %MINIFYHTML4f42e8c05e84ee5ae5e9047f8cf4e2d112% %MINIFYHTML4f42e8c05e84ee5ae5e9047f8cf4e2d112%

Ewing won a national championship with Georgetown in 1984 and won gold medals with Team EE. USA At the 1984 and 1992 Olympics.

Former center Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.