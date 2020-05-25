Pair of suspected "porch pirates,quot; arrested in Antioch thanks to vigilante neighbors – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – Package delivery thefts have become all too common during the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to some vigilant East Bay neighbors, police arrested a couple of suspected portico pirates in Antioch on Monday.

Several neighbors saw a suspicious man stealing items from the porches of residents in the southeastern part of the city and called the police.

Officers located two suspects and after searching his car found several items of stolen property and stolen mail.

Police said much of the property will be returned to the rightful owners.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were jailed in the county jail on charges of theft, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.