Outdoor dining allowed with amended Sonoma County shelter order – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – In Sonoma County, restaurants and other food facilities can now offer on-site, outdoor dining.

%MINIFYHTML4157cfa75038e0323e93d1d1fd42034314% %MINIFYHTML4157cfa75038e0323e93d1d1fd42034314%

That's a significant change to the Sonoma County Health Officer's public refuge order, which expands the list of Sonoma County companies that can operate as part of the county's transition to Stage Two of the Governor's reopening plan. Gavin Newsom. The amended order went into effect after midnight on Saturday morning.

Facilities such as wineries, breweries, and bars may also open for al fresco dining if meals are served. They can also continue to pick up on the sidewalk.

Outdoor activities are allowed because they pose a lower risk of virus transmission than indoor activities, health officials said. Only members of the same household or "housing unit,quot; can sit at the same table.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

%MINIFYHTML4157cfa75038e0323e93d1d1fd42034315% %MINIFYHTML4157cfa75038e0323e93d1d1fd42034315%

The recently revised order also expands childcare to include summer camp programs and allows drive-in ceremonies, such as graduations and worship services, and the operation of drive-in movies. The recently amended order also allows libraries to offer sidewalk pick-up for books and other materials, and clarifies that faith-based counseling can be provided face-to-face when a virtual session via video or audio conference is not possible.

Additionally, since companies must have employees perform a health assessment and temperature check before they can report to work, Sonoma County has developed an electronic business application called "SoCo COVID-19 Check." Currently, only the employee version is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores; The version from the Department of Health Services, which includes the employer version, is currently under review and ready to be approved.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.