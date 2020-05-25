Orange County reports 133 additional cases of coronavirus as phase 2 reopens progresses – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML7487115ba8ab278acf56477b66429f9d13% %MINIFYHTML7487115ba8ab278acf56477b66429f9d13%

– Orange County health officials reported 133 additional cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,469.

The county's death toll stood at 131 on Monday. The fatality on Saturday was a sharp drop from the previous four days when a total of 42 deaths were reported.

According to officials, the majority of county deaths stem from outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities.

On Thursday, Orange County officials announced 14 deaths, the highest number of deaths daily since the pandemic began. Of the deaths, 10 were people living in skilled nursing facilities.

As of Wednesday, 626 people in qualified nursing home facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, and 276 employees had hired the

coronavirus, according to HCA Healthcare.

Over the weekend, some restaurants in Orange County were happy to receive customers for the first time in months after Governor Newsom approved that the county move forward with phase two of the reopening plan.

"I am very pleased that I was able to successfully demonstrate that Orange County met the state's requirements and I am grateful to the state for the rapid change in the approval process before Memorial Day weekend," said the supervisor. Lisa Bartlett County.

In the second phase, the following companies were allowed to reopen from 12:01 a.m. of Saturday:

– Restaurants (meals in person)

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Offices

– open air museums

– Limited personal services

Despite new changes that would allow restaurants to offer meals, many choose to continue delivery and pickup as they weigh their options.

