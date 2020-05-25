OpenSignal compares 5G experiences across ten leading operators

Telecom analytics firm OpenSignal released a report last week looking at the connection experience of 5G users worldwide, across ten different providers. Unfortunately, and typically for 5G, the source data is so confusing that it is difficult to draw meaningful conclusions from the results.

In the USA Verizon is the only operator to have deployed a significant millimeter wave network (5G FR2, multi-band 24GHz to 40GHz), and in fact, Verizon is currently only Implementing 5G FR2, that's why its 5G average download speed bar jumps off the chart, at 506Mbps. 5G is a protocol, not a wavelength, and the extreme high speeds and low latencies that OEM suppliers and manufacturers promote come so heavily with the high-frequency, short-wavelength FR2 spectrum, not the protocol itself .

The other operators in the table are rolling out 5G in the FR1 range, the same frequencies already in use for 2G, 3G, and 4G connections. The FR1 spectrum operates between 600MHz and 4.7GHz, and is commonly informally divided as "low band,quot; —1GHz and below, with an excellent range but low performance and latency – and "midband,quot;, from 1GHz to 6GHz, with performance and latency. improved but less range.

Operators implementing mid-band 5G FR1 (such as Sprint) currently show average download speeds of 100Mbps-250Mbps, and low-band 5G FR1 operators (AT,amp;T, T-Mobile) show average speeds of around 50Mbps.

But it is faster than 4G, right?

OpenSignal has another graph showing that users from all carriers get much faster downloads in 5G than in 4G: AT,amp;T users average 32.7Mbps in 4G and 62.7Mbps in 5G, for example. Unfortunately, this says more about connected population density than the protocol itself: There are very few users with 5G-capable phones right now, so they reap the benefit of much less spectrum congestion.

The 4G standard already specifies download speeds of 100Mbps for mobile clients and 1Gbps for stationary clients. Even Verizon's millimeter wave speed test results are considerably slower than the maximums that have been set for 4G over a decade.

For most people, the real bottleneck in their cellular data throughput is not protocol, it's the number of other wireless clients with whom they must share spectrum. The solution to that is not necessarily a protocol change, it's just more towers and frequencies with a shorter range, allowing for smaller collision and transmission domains. Fewer connections per tower means more performance and lower latency for each of those remaining connections.

This is not to say that 5G is worthless, even on the same spectrum, the 5G protocol offers lower latency than previous protocols. With air latency in the 10ms range and total latency of ~ 30ms, most 5G FR1 networks will have a latency advantage of 30 percent to 50 percent over existing 4G networks. Lower latency means more agile web page load, better games, and generally better scale in dense environments.

5G is still hard to find

The final and ugly truth about 5G is that very few people use it constantly. According to OpenSignal, T-Mobile leads the world in 5G availability, with less than 20 percent availability for its 5G-capable users.

Verizon, which, as you may recall, is only Deploying Millimeter Wave 5G – Track your packet with just 0.5 percent availability. These numbers mark the point we made earlier about speeds: we have no way of knowing what speeds For real Still, because very few people can use the service. As more people get 5G-enabled phones, and operators shift more of their operations to 5G, we will see that the average speed per user falls accordingly.

We still don't know exactly how far those speeds will drop per user. But we can be sure that low and medium band 5G connections will not continue to offer twice the performance of 4G connections in similar bands, once 5G becomes the norm.