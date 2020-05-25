Oil-starved Venezuela celebrates the arrival of tankers from Iran

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – An oil tanker named "Fortune,quot; sailed to Venezuela from Iran, the first of five ships that would reach a nation so starved for gasoline that government officials on Monday hailed the docking of a single oil tanker as a victory. .
The move represented a deepening of economic relations between Venezuela and Iran, two pariah states led by authoritarian leaders subject to punitive sanctions by the United States government. Representatives of both nations consider the transaction as a sign of strength.
"Thank you Iran,quot;, the leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, tweeted on Sundayadding that in the midst of the American opposition "only the brotherhood of free peoples will save us."
Risa Grais-Targow, an analyst for Venezuela at the Eurasia Group, a political risk consulting firm, said the oil shipment highlighted the increasingly parallel economic and political goals of the two nations, as well as the increasingly limited options of the United States government to obstruct your relationship. .
Venezuela needs gasoline and has gold. Iran has oil but needs cash. US officials claim that Venezuela pays Iran in gold. Both Venezuela and Iran are eager to respond to the Trump government. And the US government. Distracted by the coronavirus pandemic and which has already issued severe sanctions, the US has few options for retaliation beyond military intervention.
"It is surprising that the Iranians feel confident enough that the Trump administration will not stand in their way," said Grais-Targow, "and is willing to take this risk and enter what is traditionally considered the American sphere." of influence. "
Its oil refineries are so deteriorated that none currently produces gasoline, according to Ivan Freites, an oil union leader.
According to the Venezuelan government, "Fortune,quot; will be followed by "Forest,quot;, followed by three other oil tankers.
Together, the ships carry approximately 1.5 million barrels of fuel, according to Francisco J. Monaldi, a Venezuelan oil expert at Rice University in Houston, citing information from the industry website tankertrackers.com.
The load is far from sufficient to resolve Venezuela's severe gas shortage, a long-standing crisis that has become So sharp in the past few weeks that people spend days in line at gas stations, or walk miles to work. Doctors have said they cannot go to work, and women in labor have reported excruciating delays in reaching hospitals.
According to Monaldi, the oil tankers could supply the nation with enough gasoline for a few weeks or a month at current consumption levels, providing a small respite in an increasingly dire situation.
But he cautioned against seeing Iranian shipments as a long-term solution to the Venezuelan fuel shortage, noting that it is an excess of gasoline in Iran caused by the country's coronavirus quarantine that had created the "perfect,quot; situation for the transaction.
"The Iranians, as soon as they quarantine, will not have the capacity to supply gasoline to Venezuela," he said. "I don't think it's something that can systematically continue."
Venezuela and Iran have a decades-long relationship that dates back at least to the government of Hugo Chávez, Maduro's predecessor and the architect of the socialist state of Venezuela, who became president in 1999 and died in 2013. Under Chávez, Iranians ran automobile factories and cement plants, and built thousands of houses in the South American nation.
In recent years, as Venezuela's economy dwindled, many Iranian companies closed and ties between the two countries became more political and symbolic.
Oil shipments, Ms. Grais-Targow said, represent "the most material support we have seen, at least in recent years."
The reports were contributed by Anatoly Kurmanaev from Caracas.
