No graduation ceremony for first-generation college graduates

Liseth Figueroa and her little daughters crossed the borders of two countries, the Guatemalan mother propelled through Mexico to the United States for the image of her girls one day crossing a large stage with caps, dresses and diplomas in hand.

In the midst of years of financial difficulties, language barriers, culture shock, violence and work ethic, Estéfani Peña Figueroa, now 24, never lost sight of the graduation stage, an ambition instilled by her mother, whose life became a pilgrimage to give their daughters education. she never had.

This year was to be the rich reward.

Peña Figueroa, a student with DACA protection, graduated from Denver Metropolitan State University this month with a degree in health care administration. Her younger sister is graduating from the DSST of Denver: College View High School.

But because the coronavirus pandemic changed academic life and ended large gatherings, there has been no pageantry, circumstance, or graduation stage to complete Figueroas' educational odyssey.

Many Colorado academic institutions canceled or postponed their graduation ceremonies in an effort to reduce the spread of the highly contagious new coronavirus. For first-generation college students like Peña Figueroa, the first person in their family to earn a college degree, the dissolution of a graduation ceremony was especially painful.

"I really wanted to go to school since I was little, but education in Guatemala was very expensive and it was not the best opportunity," said Peña Figueroa, her voice cracking. “Even though my mother really didn't know how to read back then, she always tried to read me and she always said, sorry, I get so emotional, she always told me about the importance of going to school and going to college. . My parents decided to give my little sister and me a better future. "

Fleeing violence and looking for educational opportunities, Peña Figueroa and her family came to the United States when she was 7 years old.

"The trip was not easy," said Peña Figueroa. "When I got here, I went to elementary school and faced many challenges with culture shock, a different language."

Peña Figueroa said she also lived with a violent man during a period of growth.

"However, my mother's biggest dream was that my little sister and I graduated and were able to attend college," said Peña Figueroa.

Peña Figueroa had been interested in anatomy since she was a little girl with dreams of becoming a doctor or nurse. Her aspirations were underlined when her mother had a terrible ear infection after the family moved to the United States. Liseth Figueroa did not have health insurance and her paycheck was consumed with rent, food and childcare. When Peña Figueroa's mother finally sought medical attention, she was left with a sizeable bill.

"She was small, but I clearly remember finding her crying because she couldn't afford it," said Peña Figueroa.

The moment shaped Peña Figueroa, who would later study health care administration at MSU Denver, learned about health insurance policies and will provide care to vulnerable communities. She hopes to use her degree to work in a hospital and support undocumented people seeking medical care.

Will Simpkins, vice president of student affairs for MSU Denver, said the sense of loss among the students he has spoken to amid the pandemic is palpable.

To ease the pain, Simpkins said that MSU promised to continue to pay students and staff hourly, calling or texting MSU's 19,000 students once a month to sign up and see what they might need, and plan a graduation ceremony for December.

Sam Borrego, MSU Denver's coordinator for first-generation initiatives, was a first-generation college student. Borrego explained how the disrupted final semester of college was hitting first-generation students hard.

"You are waiting for this moment that will close your experience, and it is something that you imagine yourself doing since you are a small child," said Borrego. “Not being able to bring your family and share that moment and being that example for children and younger siblings is difficult because many first-generation students see themselves as role models for others. At that moment you have your cap and gown on and you are in that arena: it is a good example of an image for them to have younger siblings and children. "

Borrego hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for first-generation students, so his lifelong efforts still garnered some form of recognition.

Although the prop in the graduation stage that Peña Figueroa imagined can only happen in her dreams, her mother's pride is the sweetest celebration.

COVID-19 forced the Figueroa family to cancel a graduation trip to California to see the family and show Liseth Figueroa the ocean, but the mother-daughter trio are still enjoying their accomplishments together.

"I owe everything, all my achievements, to her," said Peña Figueroa. "I am very grateful for everything she has done. My mother is fired right now, but she is very positive for us. She is very proud because my sister and I did it. She always said:" I cannot help you financially, but I can help you with all my support, all my encouragement and all my love. "We did it, mom."