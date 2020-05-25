Night Haircut Night In America ’TV Special Will Guide Americans Through DIY Looks – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2143e1a33560786da8c9fb19ec316f7414% %MINIFYHTML2143e1a33560786da8c9fb19ec316f7414%

– Americans are testing DIY haircuts as many hair salons and salons are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks presenter Kelly Ripa shared online that she had cut her hair with kitchen scissors.

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley posted a video where she helped her husband, Adam Housley, with a haircut.

For those of us who dare to add cosmetology to our repertoire, Up News Info offers a step-by-step guide.

RELATED: Salons across California call on Governor to reopen early

Actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn will present the one-hour "Haircut Night in America,quot; ​​special.

%MINIFYHTML2143e1a33560786da8c9fb19ec316f7415% %MINIFYHTML2143e1a33560786da8c9fb19ec316f7415%

Top stylists from across the country will guide celebrities through haircuts, color, and DIY style.

"We're all in this together, and we're all starting to look a little furry," said executive producer Tom Forman. "So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeup, stars, laughter, tips and celebrity haircuts at home supervised by the best stylists in the world."

Some of the guests to be featured include Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey star P.K. Subban, as well as some frontline healthcare workers.