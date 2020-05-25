NHL plans to move to small group training like Phase 2 back – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc32143b6b7e0c42fc946ada7d9e188bf13% %MINIFYHTMLc32143b6b7e0c42fc946ada7d9e188bf13%

TORONTO – The NHL expects players to return to the team facility soon, with many precautions.

The league, which paused its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, released a memo on Monday saying it targets early next month as the start date for Phase 2 of its return-to-game protocol, including the opening of the practice. tracks and allow for small, volunteer group workouts on and off the ice.

"It has not yet been determined when precisely Phase 2 will start or how long it will last," the reading said. "We continue to monitor developments in each of the club's markets, and we can adjust the overall time if appropriate, after a discussion with all relevant parties."

The NHL, which has worked closely with the NHL Players Association on the phased approach, said that while it considers the protocol to be "very comprehensive … (it) cannot mitigate all risks."

"There are a variety of clinical scenarios, from very mild to fatal results," the 22-page memo continued. “COVID-19 generally affects older age groups and those with previously existing medical conditions, more than younger and otherwise healthy individuals.

"We recognize that players and staff have family and household members who can fall into these vulnerable categories."

If the Phase 2 plan receives the green light, the ice sessions will be contactless and will involve up to six players, who are expected to maintain physical distance at all times. Players must wear masks when entering and leaving the facilities, and when they cannot physically distance themselves.

"Players are not required to wear face covers when exercising or on the ice," says the memo.

Teams cannot require a player to return to a club's hometown to complete the necessary quarantine measures before training begins. Coaches and management will be able to see, but not participate, the informal skates.

The final two phases of the return-to-game protocol (training camps followed by a resumption of game action) were not mentioned in the memo. Phase 1, which continues after a series of extensions, saw advised players quarantine after the new coronavirus halted most of the sports world about 10 weeks ago.

The NHL / NHLPA Return to Play Committee has been giving details on what the game will look like if allowed to return this summer. The union's executive board approved new negotiations on a 24-team format on Friday.

The Phase 2 memo that was released Monday also indicates that players and staff will receive COVID-19 nasal swab tests two days before training begins and will be evaluated twice a week thereafter. They should perform daily self-administered temperature and symptom checks at home before heading to their equipment facility.

Clubs must also administer "a separate temperature and symptom control at the entrance to the club premises."

Players living in NHL markets other than where they play will be able to use local facilities, pending availability, which means they won't have to travel back to their team's home cities for Phase 2.

Most NHL players have not been on ice since the league stopped its schedule, although some, including a number of Swedish players who returned home, have been skating in recent weeks.

The league said any player or staff member who develops symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, fever / chills, muscle pain (not related to exercise), loss of smell or taste, Cold-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms, they are expected to notify medical officials immediately and to isolate themselves.

If a COVID-19 test is positive, the player's team / staff member will follow up on the contract along with local health regulations.

In addition to laying the groundwork for Phase 2 and continuing discussions on the 24-team format, many other obstacles remain before games are allowed to resume.

In the event that the NHL returns sometime this summer, the teams will almost certainly be grouped together in central North American cities: Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, and Las Vegas are believed to be in the mix, and the games are will take place in empty arenas.

The Stanley Cup has been awarded every year since 1893, except in 1919 due to the outbreak of the Spanish flu, and in 2005, when a blockade caused the cancellation of the entire season.