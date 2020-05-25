NHL Phase 2: Details, what is allowed, next steps for the return of the 2019-20 season

After nearly three months without hockey, the NHL has finally moved one step closer to returning to the ice.

On Monday, the league released a 22-page document for Phase 2 of its planned return. The memo provides a detailed set of guidelines that must be followed for teams to reopen their facilities and allow players to return to the ice.

"The NHL has worked closely with the NHLPA and the players on the Gaming Resumption Committee to establish the framework for this gradual approach," it said, "and has also developed this approach with input from medical, epidemiological, and medical experts. NHL infectious diseases as well as the club's medical staff. "

Here is everything we know so far about Phase 2 of the NHL.

When will players be allowed to return to the ice?

The memo states that "early June,quot; is the goal to allow teams to reopen their facilities, but no specific date was given as the league continues to monitor developments in each of its 31 markets. These sessions will only be allowed in areas where local restrictions allow.

New York Governor Cuomo announces that professional sports teams, including the islanders, including the Rangers, can start training camps starting today. USTA is also on the list, which is a positive sign for the 2020 US Open, perhaps. pic.twitter.com/7xGdWSj5Sl – Jackie Spiegel (@ jackiespiegel93) May 24, 2020

And don't expect this to be a full team skate to start with, as not all players will come back en masse at once. The guidelines only allow small meetings of up to six players, along with a limited number of club staff, to participate in individual and voluntary training activities.

What activities will be allowed on the ice?

Players will be allowed to participate in skating drills without contact with all coaches and other personnel who have to remain off the ice. Coaches and members of hockey operations will be able to watch these sessions once a training camp is announced or after two weeks of Phase 2, whichever is later. They cannot have in-person interactions with players.

The amount of time given to each player to practice skating will be divided equally among each small group of six. When not on ice, players will be able to use the exercise and weight rooms to perform weight training (which does not require the use of an observer), cardio, resistance training, and rehabilitation for players who are dealing with injuries.

All team members must practice social distancing by maintaining a six-foot distance from each other, with the sole exception that medical personnel assist players in rehabilitating injuries.

Inside the building, players will also have to wear masks when they are not actively exercising, while other staff members must wear masks at all times. Coaches and physical therapists must also wear gloves when interacting with players.

All facilities will be thoroughly cleaned at the beginning of each day, at the end of each day, and between training sessions.

How will players travel to their team's city?

The NHL faces one of its biggest headaches in trying to get all of its players back to their respective team cities.

Because the league allowed all players to return home when the season stopped, multiple players will now have to travel from abroad and cross international borders.

Chad Wolf, Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security. The USA issues an exemption for some professional athletes and their staff and dependents to enter the country. This includes ATP and WTA players. Help reopen the door to host tournaments later this year, including perhaps the US Open pic.twitter.com/Svi4nW9HSI – Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) May 23, 2020

Certain countries, such as Canada, require a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone who has arrived from abroad. The league will require players to abide by these rules, and also stated that "even if not imposed by local health authorities, those people who return to the Club's hometown public transportation, including commercial air or rail travel, must complete a 14-day self-quarantine period after travel before participating in training activities at your Club premises. "

At the moment, no player will have to travel back to their team's city to participate in training activities.

Will the players be tested for COVID-19?

In accordance with the guidelines, all players and team personnel will be evaluated 48 hours before returning to the team premises, with the results returning within 24 hours. No team member may return until they have received a confirmed negative test. If possible, the league recommended that teams continue testing their players at least twice a week.

The memorandum did point out that all tests "must be conducted in the context of excess test capacity, so as not to deprive health workers, vulnerable populations and symptomatic individuals of the necessary diagnostic tests." It also acknowledged that widespread testing on that scale may not be available as of the scheduled date of early June. In that case, all players must undergo a 14-day quarantine, regardless of whether they show symptoms or not, before returning to practice.

All players and staff will also be required to perform daily temperature and symptom checks at their homes before leaving for the team premises and also as soon as they arrive. Anyone with a temperature above 99.5º F (37.5 ° C) will not have access to the facility.

What happens if a team does not follow the rules?

The memo makes it clear that this is a strictly voluntary opportunity for players.

Therefore, it indicates that any team that does not meet the guidelines will be subject to severe punishment, including fines or loss of draft picks.

How long will Phase 2 last?

It's unclear at the moment, but it's safe to assume that it will be until at least the end of June at the earliest.

The next step, Phase 3, is expected to consist of a training camp, and a large number of players will be forced to quarantine for 14 days before re-practicing in any capacity during Phase 2.

The postseason is expected to run until July, August and probably even September, if it can be completed, it will almost certainly be more than a month before the league seriously considers hitting the ice to return to competitive hockey.