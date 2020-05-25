New renders show updated Galaxy Note 20+ design – BGR

The design of Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Note 20+ has been revealed in a new leak.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared renderings of the Galaxy Note 20+ on Monday, complete with the dimensions of the phone and the subtle design changes of the Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ in August at an unpacked digital event, but the new coronavirus pandemic could have an impact on the release date.

According to all reports, the Galaxy S20 series has not exactly been breaking sales records since its launch earlier this year. No doubt part of that can be attributed to the viral pandemic that disrupted the economies of every country on the planet, but the lack of major improvements and the bewildering decision not to launch a more affordable Galaxy S20e model also played a role. This puts even more pressure on the impending launch of the Galaxy Note 20.

Last week, David Kowalski and Pigtou they came together to give us our best look at the final design of the Galaxy Note 20. The renderings were said to be based on leaked CAD drawings and showed some of the ways the design had changed compared to the Galaxy Note 10. Now, a few days after, Pigtou is back with versions of the Galaxy Note 20+, but this time Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) is behind them.

According to PigtouThe Galaxy Note 20+ is 165mm long, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick, making it slimmer than the Galaxy Note 20 described in last week's leak. Like the Note 20, the design of the Note 20+ should be familiar to anyone with a Note 10 or Note 10+, though the S Pen slot and physical buttons have sides interchanged. The front camera looks virtually identical in both size and relative position.

As with the Galaxy Note 20, the most notable design change in the Note 20+ is the rear camera module, which is said to have a periscope lens and a depth camera. Rumors have suggested that the Note 20+ might have a 108-megapixel camera, but this specific leak doesn't provide any insight into the specs.

Previous leaks claimed that the Galaxy Note 20+ will feature a 6.9-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor in the US. USA (Exynos 992 in Europe), 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a 4,500 mAh battery. The phone will also run Android 10 on One UI 2.1 out of the box.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ are expected to be announced in August at an unpacked digital event. Of course, there is a possibility that Samsung's plans may change as a result of the pandemic, but all signs point to these oversized flagships launching on time, at least for now.