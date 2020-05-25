NeNe Leakes publicly praises her best friend, Porsha Williams, after PJ's mom backs her up

NeNe Leakes praised her friend, Porsha Williams after she endorsed her. Look at the message that NeNe shared on his social media account and impressed many of his fans with him.

Parece It looks like my little sister @ porsha4real held it all the way down! Thank you P for keeping it real, standing and on its back like a G❤️ Yall go show Porsha some love tonight #bigsislilsis #dynamicduo 👊🏾pow ’, NeNe captioned her post.

Porsha skipped the comments and said to NeNe: ‘Nene Navy of your page sent by me … too cute. I love you, real recognizes real. "

Someone else posted this message: "You can definitely say that Yovanna was lying and I'm glad you and Porsha are in a good place." Please keep it that way. I love you all together. "

Another follower said: ‘I wish you had come back. Porsha was behind you. It's funny how they say you were in any scene, but they all wanted a scene with you, "and someone else wrote:" Yes, she did … and I would have left too. YoVanna wants a peach and Eva was trying to bring her story to life. BORED. & # 39;

An Instagram installer posted this: "I know a lot of people would not have been talking about you if they had been face to face," and one follower said, "I really love them both they are jealous because & # 39; everyone keeps it real & # 39 ;.

Someone else wrote: ‘@ porsha4real was definitely a trip or die for you @neneleakes tonight !!! I love that! "And a follower said," YES! I love you for defending your sister-friend @ porsha4real truly a true friend. "

A follower said: ‘He was angry with that shadow @thekenyamoore all the way to @ porsha4real. It was exhausting after … I'd also have left my laptop as @neneleakes. "

Speaking of NeNe, he recently shared some new photos on his social media account and his die-hard fans are definitely here because of the looks he's flaunting.

Ad

She also made sure to issue a reminder for people watching her.



Post views:

0 0